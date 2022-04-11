Developers pull out of contract to build 650 single-family homes and town homes in Varina

Developers of a decadeslong planned residential project in Henrico County’s Varina District recently pulled out of developing the 420-acre site. Residents had criticized the 650 single-family homes and town homes subdivision project.

Last year, D.R. Horton, a home construction company headquartered in Texas, took over the project — located about a mile east of Interstate 295 and state Route 5 — from Atack Properties.

However, on April 5, Henrico officials received notice that D.R. Horton withdrew its contract with the Atack Estate to purchase the site, which is set to become The Ridings at Warner Farm.

Via email, the county learned that the developer no longer intended to move forward with the acquisition of the property, said Steven Yob, Henrico’s deputy county manager for community operations.

In previous interviews with residents, the issues at hand were the project’s potential impact on the Camp Holly Springs aquifer and the Civil War battlefield of New Market Heights, where 14 members of the U.S. Colored Troops earned the Medal of Honor for valor in an attack on Confederate forces.

D.R. Horton “abandoned the project after the Coalition raised concerns that the project was out of compliance with permits issued by the Army Corps of Engineers, specifically that the project had not completed several elements of the cultural resources plan, which is a condition of the permit,” according to a news release Monday from the Coalition for the Protection of New Market Heights Battlefield.

An attorney for D.R. Horton did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

D.R. Horton was also working through a checklist from the county. The forms are used to make sure compliance is met with all components of the design, engineering standards and aspects related to roads, the environment and the subdivision, Yob said.

“As far as the county goes, we will review it as many times as it takes to make sure everything is good to go,” Yob said. “In the case of The Ridings, they had gotten very far getting through the checklist and requirements ... [and] we were working through the items that they were doing.”

Non-county-issued permits concerning the environment were set to expire this summer. The county takes those permits into account with its checklists. For example, impacts on wetlands require approval from the Army Corps of Engineers and/or the Department of Environmental Quality.

“The process did what the process was supposed to do as it relates to accountability,” said Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson. “D.R. Horton was in the planning of its development stage and there are checkpoints and checklists that our planning department goes through with developers and Horton did not meet that criteria.

“Environmental protections are important to Henrico County, including protection of floodplains, wetlands, streams and rivers,” he said.

In 2012, Bob Atack of Atack Properties went before the Henrico Planning Commission and secured approval for the development, after initially purchasing the land seven years earlier. Atack died in 2014 before the project truly began.

When D.R. Horton stepped in last year, new plans were developed to expand the number of homes from 650 to 770. However, in November, D.R. Horton withdrew its rezoning application from the Planning Commission, bringing the project back to 650 homes.

Despite D.R. Horton’s decision, the 2012 rezoning case still stands, meaning the land can still be developed.

The Atack Estate, which did not respond Monday evening to an email sent to an address listed on the Richard Atack website, has the ability to either sell the land to another developer or potentially a preservation group.

“As a property owner, you have a right to look at all options for your property,” Nelson said.

The Capital Region Land Conservancy and the American Battlefield Trust have previously expressed interest in purchasing the property for preservation purposes if D.R. Horton stepped aside.

“It’s been one of those things where the community [has been] saying repeatedly over the past year that this is an important site for them and they would like to see it preserved,” said Parker Agelasto, executive director of the land conservancy. “I can only think that has had some impact on the decision makers to get to this point.”

Community members who wanted to see the land be preserved sought out the help of Agelasto. He has helped them access available conservation information and has assisted them in understanding how regulations are used to protect resources.

Jeff Dawes, a member of the New Market Heights coalition, said in a statement that the coalition hopes the result of D.R. Horton stepping away from the project is allowing for the land to be preserved.