From the corridors of power in Virginia, to the legal fraternity, to the sidewalks of Richmond, everyone had an opinion on Tuesday’s historic arraignment of former president Donald Trump, marking the first time in history that a commander in chief appeared in court as a criminal defendant.

“This is actually pretty minor,” Ron Singleton, 72, of Fredericksburg, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch as he was sitting downtown next to his wife, Judy, on a sunny warm afternoon, adding that he would have liked to have seen more substantive charges brought against Trump, such as charges for withholding documents and obstructing justice.

“It's about as minor of charges you can go after the guy for, considering all the things that he’s done," he said, adding that the charges will not prevent Trump from being the face of the Republican Party.

“He’s a master at manipulating the public opinion, and he’s using that to his advantage,” Singleton said. “It’s going to be very hard in the primaries to dislodge him.”

Judy, his 75-year-old spouse, chimed in, “We ought to be changing some laws to be stricter about being able to run when you’re under indictment."

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, echoed GOP complaints that a liberal New York City prosecutor was targeting Trump unfairly.

“Former President Trump’s indictment and arrest are chilling examples of weaponized government targeting a political opponent," he tweeted. "Every freedom-loving American across the country should be disturbed by this.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District, repeated the Democratic position that no one, not even a former president, is above the law.

“Every American — including the former President — should be equal in the eyes of the law,” Spanberger said in a statement. “Responsible lawmakers must lead by example and not use these events as an opportunity to stoke anger and division. This moment requires a calm focus on justice.”

Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University, said that while he has reservations about Trump being brought up on relatively minor charges, he sees the former president's arraignment as an example of the nation's commanders in chief not being exempt from the law. Somin pointed out that leaders of other governments overseas have been charged with crimes.

“We sent at least some message that former presidents are not immune to prosecution,” Somin said. “In some ways, this brings us in line with a lot of other democracies where current and former heads of state have been charged and, in some cases, convicted.”

Somin said there is virtually no chance that Trump’s current charges in New York would make him ineligible for the White House, but he said an argument could be made that Trump could be disqualified if he is convicted of an offense related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks at the U.S. Capitol.

Hank Chambers, a professor of law at the University of Richmond, said falsifying business records is not "untypical" from what the public has seen from the Trump organization.

"It's important but not incredibly shocking," Chambers said.

The professor said the decision to bring charges or not is a legal sword that cuts both ways. "The refusal to bring charges can be just as politically motivated," he added.

Even as Trump flew back to Mar-a-Lago on his personal jetliner after the court proceedings, Tiffany Buffaloe, 40, of Richmond, said she preferred Trump be locked up.

“They need to teach him a lesson, even though he’s older,” Buffaloe said about the 76-year-old Trump. “He knew he was wrong for what he did, so he needs to face the consequences.”

GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who many suspect is gearing up for a run for president, had no public appearances on Tuesday, and did not comment.

But on Thursday, he condemned the indictment in a Twitter post, saying: “It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former president and current presidential candidate for pure political gain.” And despite speculation that he may run for national office, Youngkin says he is focused on governing Virginia.

Photos: Donald Trump's arraignment