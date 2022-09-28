DoorDash partners with Richmond on initiative to end hunger

The online food delivery service DoorDash on Wednesday announced that Richmond is one of 18 cities that will receive $1 million in donated gift cards and direct funding as part of an initiative to end hunger.

The San Francisco-based company’s Project DASH seeks to reduce food insecurity by providing food banks and local partners with funding and logistical data about communities.

Other cities getting the funding include Riverside, California; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; and Mesa, Arizona.

"As someone who has experienced food insecurity firsthand, I’m thrilled to announce Richmond has partnered with DoorDash on this critical initiative to address food access in our country," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a tweet.

In 2021, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, faced food insecurity, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The announcement came the same day the Biden administration declared a goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade. The White House said more than $8 billion in commitments have been made by private companies.

“DoorDash is committed to working with the Administration and other partners in the public and private sectors to address the urgent needs of people experiencing food insecurity,” the company said in a statement.

DoorDash, which operates in about 7,000 cities, started its food assistance program in 2018. It has helped provide more than 30 million meals to low-income communities.