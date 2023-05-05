Virginia voters looking to cast their ballots early for Virginia's June primaries are able to do so as of Friday morning.

66 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties, including Richmond and the surrounding area, will be holding a primary election for at least one office, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Early in-person voting will run through Saturday, June 17, with Election Day set for Tuesday, June 20. Voters in every jurisdiction can show identification to cast an early vote at their local general registrar's office, with some localities offering additional early voting sites as well.

Friday is also the first day that absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who already requested them. Absentee ballots, which can still be requested until June 9, can be returned by mail or dropped off at a general registrar's office or at polling locations on Election Day; ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Election Day.

Those wishing to register to vote or update an existing registration must do so by May 30 to be eligible to vote in June primaries.

Voters with questions about absentee or early in-person voting are encouraged to call their general registrar's office or contact the Virginia Department of Elections by phone at (800) 552-9745 or by email at info@elections.virginia.gov.

Early voting information by locality

Richmond city



Primary elections: House of Delegates District 79 (Dem.); Senate District 14 (Dem.)

Voting hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday (June 10 and 17 only)

Location: Office of the General Registrar, 2134 West Laburnum Avenue

Chesterfield County



Primary elections: House of Delegates District 73 (Rep.); Senate District 12 (Rep.)

Voting hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday (June 10 and 17 only)

Location: Chesterfield County Registrar's Office, 9848 Lori Road

Hanover County



Primary elections: House of Delegates District 59 (Rep.); no Senate primaries

Voting hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday (June 10 and 17 only)

Location: Hanover County Offices, 7497 County Complex Road (absentee ballots can be placed in the drop box located outside the building on the east side)

Henrico County



Primary elections: House of Delegates Districts 57 (Dem.), 59 (Rep.), 80 (Dem.) and 81 (Dem.); Senate Districts 13 and 14 (both Dem.)

Voting hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday (June 10 and 17 only)