Eight Henrico County voting precincts may have received incorrect absentee ballots, officials say

Eight western Henrico County voting precincts may have received absentee mail-in ballots with incorrect information about Virginia House of Delegates races, the county announced Friday evening.
Voters in the 56th House District who requested an absentee ballot for the November election were sent a ballot for the 68th House District.
"The error potentially could affect 1,409 voters in the 56th House District who previously requested absentee mail-in ballot," the news release states.
The exact number is not known as this time, however it is only an issue for the 56th precinct, said Henrico General Registrar Mark Coakley.
The ballots were mailed to voters between Sept. 17 and Sept. 30. Of those mailed out, 186 have been returned, according to the county.
“We regret this error and apologize for any confusion it causes for Henrico voters,” Coakley said in a statement. “The Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact our voters who have been impacted and to correct this mistake as quickly as possible.”
The clerical error, which occurred when the absentee ballots were processed by hand, was discovered after some voters notified the registrar's office, Coakley said.
Affected 56th District voters are scheduled to be notified by mail next week with a sample ballot of the correct House District.
Absentee ballots must requested by Oct. 22. Election Day is Nov. 2. Eligible voters may cast votes for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates and other local races.
All questions can be directed to Henrico Voter Registration and Elections at registerandvote@henrico.us and (804) 501-4347.
The eight precincts that potentially received an incorrect ballot are as followed:
- 301 Causeway, Gayton Baptist Church
- 305 Nuckols Farm, Nuckols Farm Elementary School
- 308 Rivers Edge, Rivers Edge Elementary School
- 309 Sadler, Deep Run High School
- 310 Shady Grove, Shady Grove Elementary School
- 311 Short Pump, Short Pump Middle School
- 316 Colonial Trail, Colonial Trail Elementary School
- 419 West End, Gayton Elementary School