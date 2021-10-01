Eight Henrico County voting precincts may have received incorrect absentee ballots, officials say

Eight western Henrico County voting precincts may have received absentee mail-in ballots with incorrect information about Virginia House of Delegates races, the county announced Friday evening.

Voters in the 56th House District who requested an absentee ballot for the November election were sent a ballot for the 68th House District.

"The error potentially could affect 1,409 voters in the 56th House District who previously requested absentee mail-in ballot," the news release states.

The exact number is not known as this time, however it is only an issue for the 56th precinct, said Henrico General Registrar Mark Coakley.

The ballots were mailed to voters between Sept. 17 and Sept. 30. Of those mailed out, 186 have been returned, according to the county.

“We regret this error and apologize for any confusion it causes for Henrico voters,” Coakley said in a statement. “The Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact our voters who have been impacted and to correct this mistake as quickly as possible.”

The clerical error, which occurred when the absentee ballots were processed by hand, was discovered after some voters notified the registrar's office, Coakley said.