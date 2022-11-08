Electronic 'poll book' problems reported in Chesterfield, Richmond

As for the cause of the issue, Balmer said the state Department of Elections is aware of the issue and is researching it.

In Chesterfield County, there also was confusion over six new polling places added since the 2020 election.

Some voters came to North Courthouse, only to find that their polling site was several miles away. In the span of a half hour, at least four voters had made that mistake.

Others, such as a polling site at Reams Elementary School, had been closed in prior years due to construction.

Chesterfield Registrar Missy Vera said that every voter in the county received information by mail about their new polling sites.

“That’s been on news bulletins, it’s been out there in the media, social media,” said Vera. “We’ve been trying to get it out there that people need to find out where their precinct is before they show up to vote.”