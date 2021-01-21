Emergency legislation aims to speed up vaccine rollout in Virginia

In most volunteer health care environments, a person must complete Medical Reserve Corps training and orientation. The volunteer's CPR certification must be active, too. The bill waives those requirements. Volunteers will still be trained, but only on the topic of administering the COVID vaccine and understanding its possible side effects.

Typically, an emergency medical services provider can work only in the district in which he or she is licensed. The bill allows for EMS providers to volunteer no matter where they are licensed to work.

It also provides volunteers with immunity from medical malpractice lawsuits in the event that a patient is injured, dies or contracts COVID. This provision is necessary, Petersen said, because health care professionals are being asked to step outside their comfort zone.

Medical students would be eligible to volunteer, as well.

"They've waited on the sidelines," said Peter Buckley, dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. "They're eager to get going."

Melissa Earley, a board member of the Virginia Nurses Association, said the legislation makes 110,000 nurses in Virginia eligible to volunteer, in addition to thousands of EMS providers.