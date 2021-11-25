Emily Atkinson is Henrico County's Advocate for the Aging

Turner, who is now the county’s Community Assistance Resources and Education Coordinator, said the county is planning for the future through its advocacy program, by providing resources and education for older residents.

Atkinson, who first explored becoming an elementary school teacher, decided when entering graduate school at Virginia Tech, that she wanted to study health aging to learn how to help older adults who live out in the community, stay in the community.

“Something I try to stress to people is older adults are not a broad stroke of ‘This is what an older adult looks like.’ There’s chronological age, but also physical age, emotional age and mental age that can’t necessarily be quantified the same way as chronological age,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson may work with an adult in their 70s who is facing chronic health conditions, therefore needing great assistance, but she also can work with someone in their 90s who is mentally sharp and doesn’t need a great deal of help.

“I try to really individualize the care that I provide and the resources that I provide because it's so important to realize that one service that might work for one person might not necessarily work for somebody else,” she said.