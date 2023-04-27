Exotic animal owners may soon find themselves in trouble as Richmond moves closer to its plan to ban exotic animals in the city.

The City Council Government Operations Standing Committee met Wednesday to consider an ordinance that would make it illegal to own, breed, purchase or sell exotic animals within city limits.

According to the ordinance, the city defines an exotic or wild animal as any warm or cold-blooded animal born in the wild. That includes any non-human primates, raccoons, opossums, skunks, wolves, coyotes, squirrels, foxes, leopards, panthers, lynxes, caracals, bobcats, lions, tigers, bears, venomous or poisonous reptiles and any member of the crocodilian family.

Not included are animals born and held in captivity “that have never known the wild” including chinchillas, hedgehogs, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, mice, imported birds, non-venomous reptiles and amphibians as well as fish.

“This allows us to make sure we can keep our human population safe from some of the unsafe animals that citizens may want to acquire,” Christie Peters, Richmond Animal Control and Care Director, said.

The decision to add the additional section to the city’s municipal code regarding wild, non-domestic animals came nearly seven years prior when someone went to the animal shelter to inquire about permitting for a black panther.

As a result, the department began working on forming a list of animals which has seen many revisions with some animals being added and some removed.

According to Peters, the department has had numerous encounters with wild or exotic animals that could pose a threat to the community. As a result, the department wants to get ahead to ensure the public’s safety.

“We have a house right now where we know raccoons are living in it,” Peters said. “We want something in city code that we have, that we can move forward with when we know there is someone living with 20 raccoons in their house.”

In 2018, a Chesterfield man was arrested and charged with illegally possessing eight diamondback rattlesnakes.

In 2012, an amateur naturalist in the county, who kept and cared for numerous reptiles, was found dead after being bitten on the finger by one of his venomous snakes.

While some council members had questions regarding whether this would hurt small business owners, Peters said she would be willing to compromise.

Peters held firm on the decision to ban bears, panthers and other large animals but said she would comply if council would prefer to offer special permits to folks looking to own venomous snakes.

“The worry is that if that snake kills you in your house and we have to go and get you, we want to know that we’re walking into a house that has venomous snakes,” Peters said. “I’m open to that alteration for poisonous snakes or venomous snakes if that should be your choice.

Following discussion, there was no more mention of creating a permit process and the committee moved forward with the full ban.

If approved, zoos, animal exhibitions, circuses, wildlife rehabilitators and veterinary clinics will be excluded from the ban. Additionally, state and federal wildlife management agencies will also be excluded.

The ordinance seeks to charge any person convicted of a violation of the section with a class 3 misdemeanor. If found guilty, owners will be ordered to to turn over their animals and pay a fine of up to $500.

The standing committee unanimously voted in favor of the ordinance and it is set to go before the City Council as a consent agenda item at its 6 p.m., Monday, May 8 regular meeting.

Residents will have an opportunity to speak in favor or opposition during the public comment period.

Richmond is considering banning these animals as pets Any non-human primate Any member of the crocodilian family Venomous or poisonous reptile or reptiles Bears Tigers Bobcats Caracals Lynxes Opossums Raccoons Raccoons Skunks Leopards Foxes Squirrels Coyotes Wolves