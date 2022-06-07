Facing staffing crunch, GRTC boosts wages, incentives

Battling post-COVID challenges and a worker shortage, Richmond’s transit system is launching wage hikes, bonuses and training to boost its ranks.

Greater Richmond Transit Company CEO Julie Timm said filling the positions is a priority in the fiscal 2023 budget, which starts July 1. As of late May, the department had 64 vacancies, including 42 open bus operator jobs.

“I’m pleased that we’ve passed a budget that allows us to recover our services and allows for [an] investment in our staff, so that we can work on recruitment and retention,” Timm said. “I think it’s a good plan.”

Timm has been GRTC’s chief executive since 2019, but last week the Sound Transit board of directors — which oversees transit in the Seattle area — nominated her to become CEO of that system. A vote is expected June 23.

Still, Timm said GRTC needs to follow through on its plan for 2023, as the pool of drivers and mechanics continues to shrink.

The two departments helped school districts prioritize federal dollars to recruit, retain and hire additional staff. They also provided commercial driver’s license waivers so that schools could recruit drivers more readily. These strategies were a boon to places like Chesterfield County to attract drivers to the region and provide an essential service.

During the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in the Richmond transit system realized they would lose staff due to the increased health risks to frontline workers. Knowing they’d be unable to fill every position, GRTC went into the previous fiscal years without budgeting for them, Timm said.

With a limited budget for new staff, retirements, training barriers and a host of other compounding effects, numbers began to dwindle as did the amount of service GRTC could provide, Timm said.

The GRTC board in October approved plans to cut bus service because of a shortage of drivers and mechanics.

“Without our staff, we can’t put service on the street,” Timm said. “That’s why when we talk about our priorities, those priorities are to invest in our people. And when I say our people, I mean our staff, our riders and our community.”

As of May 24, GRTC employed 242 full-time and 23 part-time operators. To reach pre-pandemic levels of service, GRTC would need to employ 300 full-time employees.

GRTC deployed a number of incentives to attract potential employees over the course of the pandemic. The transit system used some of its federal CARES Act funding to provide sign-on bonuses of $5,000 to $8,000.

The company also implemented its own commercial driver’s license authentication program to lower the barrier of entry for new drivers.

Maurice Carter, who has worked for the transit agency for more than 30 years, hopes the company will do more to secure the safety and well-being of operators.

Carter is the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1220, which represents GRTC employees. This year, Carter and the collective bargaining unit were able to negotiate a 15% increase to the pension plan funding.

“I don’t think we’ll have 30- or 40-year employees anymore unless we get more competitive,” Carter said.

The union also secured a 4% wage increase, bringing base pay to $26.81 per hour. That puts GRTC above the industry’s mean hourly wage of $24.67, as recorded by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, Carter said he’s lost 39 operators since January, and 26 cited poor working conditions.

“We’ve got to put our operators in a safer environment cause you know, some of our operators get verbally abused or even assaulted,” he said.

Carter pointed to a case in November in which a bus driver was suspended after being assaulted by a passenger. Timm issued a public apology about the incident, which was captured on video. The driver’s suspension was revoked, and the transit company said it was reviewing policies.

In April, GRTC recorded seven instances in which an operator was verbally assaulted and one case of physical assault.

Carter said more needs to be done.

“You’re not going to want to go to work if you’re getting verbally assaulted every day,” he said. “But if you put your operators in a safer environment, then our riders will be in a safer environment. ... A lot of people want to stay cause it’s a great job, but that all depends on how it’s being run.”