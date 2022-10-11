Fearing climate change catastrophe, McEachin asks Richmond to request federal flood wall study

Richmond's flood wall has never been overtopped by the James River in its nearly 30 years, but Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, thinks a new engineering study is needed to assess how much water it can withstand if a catastrophic storm hits the city.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council President Cynthia Newbille on Tuesday, McEachin requested that it formally submit a request for a federal study, citing the possibility that climate change could cause a "rain bomb" to strike Richmond the same way that Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston in 2017.

"Richmond has its own history with severe flooding, and I fear that those instances of flooding in the city may increase as we continue to experience the effects of climate change," McEachin said in his letter. "I believe it is imperative that we prepare the city for all possibilities."

While the congressman was able to meet with officials from the Army Corps of Engineers recently to discuss his concerns, he said it's up to the city or state government to request the study by the federal agency.

"In this briefing USACE staff noted that the floodwall and levee system is built to withstand a 280-year flood event," McEachin said. "However, USACE has not, to date, studied whether the resiliency of the system has diminished as the impacts of climate change have become more pronounced."

Commissioned on Oct. 21, 1994, the $143 million flood wall was designed to protect both Shockoe Bottom and Manchester from river flooding up to 32 feet.

In addition to the large concrete wall, the city's flood prevention system includes an earthen levee more than a mile long and an additional wall-and-levee system about 2,000 feet long. The southern side of the system extends about 2 miles, while the northern barrier extends 1.2 miles.

City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon, but the mayor and council have previously stated concerns about climate change.

The City Council year passed a resolution declaring a "climate emergency." And the city last week announced the hiring of Laura Thomas as its first director of sustainability, who will be in charge of overseeing "climate equity, action and resilience initiatives."