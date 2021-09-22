First draft of redrawn Chesterfield County political lines shows change for all but the Bermuda District

The draft districts range in size from 71,658 residents to 74,786 residents and are based on 2020 U.S. Census data the county received in August.

The county saw its largest increase among racial groups with its Black residents, with the population growing by nearly 25% to about 81,000 people, according to census data compiled by Weldon Cooper. Weldon Cooper’s data includes people who identified as more than one race.

Chesterfield’s Hispanic population nearly doubled from roughly 23,000 residents to over 40,000. All five districts saw at least a 65% increase in Hispanic residents.

Several requirements must be followed when redrawing the magisterial districts lines, including that they roughly resemble either a square or a circle, have clear boundaries such as rivers and streets, and have equal populations between districts, with less than a 5% deviation between each. The process cannot break a voting block up into several districts.