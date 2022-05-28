Following delayed adoption, thousands of Richmonders will be located in new voting districts

Following the delayed adoption of new voting district maps, a few thousand Richmonders will be voting in new districts when local elections for city council, school board and the mayor's office are held in 2024.

The Richmond City Council approved the new district maps Monday, concluding a redistricting process that all localities are required to complete every 10 years per the country's routine population count.

According to 2020 U.S. Census and district population data from the city, 3,666 people were shuffled throughout the city's 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th Districts. The changes impact parts of the Rosedale, Laburnum Park, Barton Heights, Union Hill, Museum District, Monroe Ward and Fan neighborhoods.

Redistricting is legally after the latest 10-year census data is released to ensure localities are divided into similarly sized shapes so that a vote in any district carries the same weight.

The city’s population over the past decade increased by 11%, from 204,000 to 226,600, according to last year’s census data. Each district needs about 25,000 residents to make them equal.

In order to achieve parity, the city needed to adjust the boundaries of the 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th Districts as they deviated from the ideal population count by more than 5%.

City Council members made changes to a few additional districts to balance the populations in accordance with criteria that was adopted at the start of the process. The criteria included goals for avoiding split voting precincts for local, state and federal districts; maximizing voter convenience and effective administration of elections; and maintaining "communities of interest."

While some local residents were involved in the map drawing process earlier in the year, very few people spoke in public hearings after the city put out its redistricting proposal.

In addition to the new district map, the City Council voted Monday to close the voting precinct at the Arthur Ashe Center as the city is planning to redevelop the property as part of the Diamond District project.

The city, per the council ordinance, will create new voting precincts for the 2nd and 3rd Districts at Maggie Walker Governor School; the 6th District at United Nations Church; and the 7th District at Main Street Station.