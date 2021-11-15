Former Henrico County Manager William 'Bill' LaVecchia dies at 95

William “Bill” LaVecchia, who sat at the helm of Henrico County for nearly a decade, died Nov. 11 in hospice care at home. He was 95.

Joining the county government in 1959 as Henrico’s second planning administrator, LaVecchia moved up the ranks, ultimately becoming county manager from 1984 to 1992. LaVecchia was the sixth county manager.

“Bill was a wonderful, kind person and clearly one of the giants of Henrico County,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said in a statement. “Through his vision and leadership, Bill truly helped make Henrico County the great place it is to live and work today.”

Last week, Vithoulkas ordered the county flag to be lowered to half-staff at all county buildings and facilities through sunset, Nov. 26.

“He had that rare combination of gifts that distinguish outstanding leaders. He exuded personal warmth and compassion for people. He also had unmatched expertise, professionalism and attention to detail,” Vithoulkas said.

Early on his county career, LaVecchia worked with then-County Manager Edward A. Beck to lobby for a northern route of I-64, to extend the highway into Henrico.