Former local director of National Alliance on Mental Illness charged with embezzling from non-profit

The former executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Central Virginia, has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from the non-profit organization by misusing credit cards and forging and cashing fraudulent checks on the organization's account in 2019 through 2021.

Mark Andre Richardson, 49, of Richmond, was indicted by a Henrico Circuit Court grand jury last month on four counts of embezzling funds over $1,000, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses and forging and uttering documents with the intent to defraud the National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI.

Richardson originally was charged April 28 in criminal warrants with 14 offenses but those charges were withdrawn Sept. 14 during a hearing in Henrico General District Court, apparently to make way for indictments on more substantial charges. Only one count of embezzlement was certified to the grand jury at that September hearing, the court record shows.

According to court documents, Henrico police were first notified of the alleged fraud on Jan. 13, when NAMI President Linda A. McLeod and Treasurer Joseph Fisher spoke with a detective, and they advised that "Richardson has been embezzling money from the company."

They also noted that Richardson had access to the organization's credit card and checkbook, and "was abusing this access and utilizing NAMI's account for personal reasons."

"Beginning January 7, 2019 all the way up until Richardson left in April 2021, McLeod and Fisher have discovered suspicious transactions not authorized by NAMI," according to a prosecutor's narrative of the allegations contained in court records. "There were numerous checks written by Richardson to himself which McLeod advised should not have been occurring. Richardson left on his own accord in 2021."

McLeod also told police that the organization hired Keiter, a certified public accounting firm, to examine their books. Keiter found "numerous discrepancies including where Richardson had used the company credit card to purchase a flight for himself to Florida, a rental car in Florida, a flight for someone else to fly from Florida to Atlanta." McLeod advised that none of those purchases were authorized, the prosecutor's narrative says.

After the Henrico officer examined the transactions provided by McLeod and Fisher, he determined that many of them were more than a year old and misdemeanors, and the statute of limitations for those offenses had expired. But there were also "numerous felony amounts."

"NAMI has lost several thousand dollars through Richardson's embezzlement," the prosecutor's narrative states. "There are also numerous transactions that McLeod advised were not authorized to utilize the company credit card for small purchases."

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Richardson had written numerous checks to himself and signed them. McLeod advised that this was against NAMI policy. Additionally, Richardson was using the company credit card for purposes not related to NAMI's activities, and McLeod advised there were multiple dates that the company credit card was improperly utilized, according to the investigative narrative.

Reached Friday, Assistant Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Jay Peluso, who is prosecuting the case, said the investigation is ongoing and the total amount lost has yet to be determined. He declined further comment.

Attorney Craig Cooley, who is representing Richardson, did not return several phone and email messages for comment. Messages left for two NAMI officials also were not returned.

A hearing on the status of Richardson's case was held Thursday in Henrico Circuit Court. A trial date was set for March 9.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a nationwide, grassroots mental health organization that provides educational programs, advocates for individuals and families affected by mental illness and operates a toll-free helpline.

The majority of the non-profit's funding comes from individual contributions. The remainder comes from major foundation and corporate sponsorships, dues, grants, events and other partnerships, according to the organization.