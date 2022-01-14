Former OSIG investigator files federal lawsuit alleging wrongful termination, defamation in Parole Board probe she led

Moschetti, who was terminated in March, was the lead investigator on at least nine reports in 2020 that found violations of law and policy, including the parole board freeing felons convicted of murder without first reaching out to victims' families as required by law.

In her lawsuit, Moschetti said Westfall supervised and collaborated with Moschetti during the parole board investigation, and he certified as "substantiated" her findings of violations of policy and law by members of the Parole Board related to the panel's decision to grant parole to eight inmates serving time for convictions of murder, who were identified by initials in the complaint.

Moschetti said in her suit that she never leaked information to the news media, but as a safeguard provided copies of some of her parole board reports to a former law enforcement officer. "In case I get 'Epsteined,' here's the truth," Moschetti said she told the former officer, referring to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody after his arrest on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

In addition, Moschetti said in her lawsuit that she shared some information from her parole board reports with the FBI, "again out of concern that wrongdoing by the Board was likely to be covered up."