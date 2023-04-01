Ending automatic restoration of rights to people convicted of felonies after they leave prison is simply following the state constitution, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said when asked about criticism that the number of people seeing rights restored has plummeted.

“From Day One, I sat down with the Secretary of the Commonwealth to ask how can we follow the constitution,” said Youngkin, speaking after a ceremony on Friday in which he and his wife, Suzanne, donated his first-quarter salary — $43,750 — to the Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, saying he believes in second chances.

“Every individual is looked at carefully — they deserve that,” he said of the new rights restoration process.

The administration has pulled back from the policies of governors since Republican Bob McDonnell moved to automatically restore rights to people convicted of nonviolent felonies after they served their time and paid for any fees and restitution owed. Democrats Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam expanded that and restored rights to some 300,000.

Now, however, “applications are considered individually and not granted on an automatic basis,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James told state Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, after he wrote to ask about the drop in numbers to about 4,300 rights restorations last year.

The new approach has drawn fire from civil rights groups and Democratic legislators.

“I believe in second chances, that’s what my faith teaches,” said Youngkin, speaking at the Prince William County-Manassas Adult Detention Center, a jail that houses some 450 inmates, and after listening to two former inmates share how their experiences in the jail’s drug dorm and Women In New Directions dorm and the counseling of Good News volunteers turned their lives around.

“When I came here, I was strung out, I was a junkie, I weighed 92 pounds,” said Brandy Hinegardner, saying she’s now been able to reconnect with her mother, daughter and grandchildren; has a job; and has a home.

“We come here one way and we have another direction when we leave,” she said.

Youngkin said Good News is one of thousands of examples that have overwhelmed him and Suzanne as they travel around the state and see the good works Virginians do.

He said the testimonials he read that former inmates wrote about the ministry affected him deeply.

“Good News shares a belief in a very simple truth that there is hope and there is value in every single person on this planet,” he said.

And he closed his speech to inmates, jail officers and volunteers with the rend your heart verse from the Old Testament: “Return to your God, who is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love, and relents from punishing.”

