Golden Nugget jumps into Richmond casino sweepstakes, along with Alabama tribe

The company already operates emporiums - featuring gaming terminals that look like slot machines but operate on historical horse racing results - in Richmond, New Kent County, Hampton, Dumfries in Prince William County and Vinton in Roanoke County.

Colonial Downs has to collect enough voter signatures to put the referendum on the ballot in Emporia, but city officials strongly support the project.

"City staff has been in discussion with Rosie's for the past 12 months," City Manager William Johnson said Tuesday. "This is an excellent development not only for the City of Emporia but the entire Southside Virginia."

Johnson said the benefits are "tax revenue, jobs, and entertainment for our citizens and visitors."

The proposed Emporia parlor, located along Interstate 95, is aimed at the North Carolina market. It would open with 150 gaming terminals, the same size as Rosie's emporiums in Dumfries and Vinton, and employ about 100 people.

Colonial Downs proposes to open a much larger gaming emporium in Dumfries, with up to 1,650 machines allowed as compensation for competition from casinos approved by voters in as many as five cities. The company also plans to double the size of its Vinton emporium and increase the number of machines there from 150 to 500.