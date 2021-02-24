Golden Nugget jumps into Richmond casino sweepstakes, with another developer in the wings

A Houston-based casino developer and restaurateur is the latest but not the last developer to jump into the widening sweepstakes to develop a casino resort in Richmond.

Golden Nugget, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta as part of Landry's Inc. hospitality company in Houston, confirmed Wednesday that it has submitted an application to build a $400 million casino resort in Richmond, but it won't say exactly where the project would be.

The company said the site is 6 miles from downtown Richmond and 20 miles from Richmond International Airport. A news release said the company is "in active negotiation with multiple land owners" and also is prepared to evaluate property owned by the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority.

Golden Nugget is one of six casino developers that reportedly have submitted proposals to the city in a high-dollar competition to be chosen as the preferred candidate for a casino resort in Richmond, one of five cities where Virginia is allowing legal casino gambling.

Under state law Richmond can have one casino. A panel will vet the proposals and the City Council will select the city's preferred operator. Then the chosen project would be subject to referendum by Richmond voters in November.