Golden Nugget jumps into Richmond casino sweepstakes, with another developer in the wings

A Houston-based casino developer and restaurateur is the latest but not the last developer to jump into the widening sweepstakes to develop a casino resort in Richmond.
Golden Nugget, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta as part of Landry's Inc. hospitality company in Houston, confirmed Wednesday that it has submitted an application to build a $400 million casino resort in Richmond, but it won't say exactly where the project would be.
The company said the site is 6 miles from downtown Richmond and 20 miles from Richmond International Airport. A news release said the company is "in active negotiation with multiple land owners" and also is prepared to evaluate property owned by the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority.
Golden Nugget is one of six casino developers that reportedly have submitted proposals to the city in a high-dollar competition to be chosen as the preferred candidate for a casino resort in Richmond, one of five cities where Virginia is allowing legal casino gambling.
Under state law Richmond can have one casino. A panel will vet the proposals and the City Council will select the city's preferred operator. Then the chosen project would be subject to referendum by Richmond voters in November.
Golden Nugget owns five casinos - two in Nevada, one in Atlantic City, one in Biloxi, Miss., and one in Lake Charles, La. Landry's also owns Morton's The Steakhouse, which would be one of six restaurants that would operate in the 950,000-square-foot resort.
"We know the right size of a casino for every city, and we have the resources to create a quality entertainment experience like no other," Fertitta said in an announcement of the project.
Four developers unveiled their proposed projects on Monday, which was the city's deadline for applications under its request for proposals. Golden Nugget is the fifth to go public with its plans and a sixth is preparing to announce its project on Wednesday, according to a source close to the project.
The other casino projects already announced include: a partnership between Urban One and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment on property owned by Philip Morris USA in South Richmond; The Cordish Companies on the 17-acre property in Scott's Addition that currently houses the Movieland cinema complex; the Pamunkey Indian Tribe on property along Commerce Road in South Richmond; and Bally's, on a 61-acre site in the northeast quadrant at the intersection of Powhite and Chippenham Parkways in South Side.
The Golden Nugget proposal would feature: a hotel with 177 rooms and 37 suites; more than 93,000 square feet of gaming space, including 1,900 slot machines, 92 table games and eight poker tables; a 1,500-seat entertainment venue; and a 16,000-square-foot events center.
Like the other proposed casino resorts, Golden Nugget is touting ties to the African American community, with minority investment opportunities in the project and restaurants within it. The company also promised to donate $70 million to Richmond Public Schools and other community initiatives, including the city's affordable housing trust fund, Virginia Union University and the Metropolitan Business League.
The project's local partners include Virginia real estate developer Dennis Cotto and former Virginia Lottery deputy director Richard Williams.
Williams is president of Virginia Sports & Technology Group, a minority-owned business that said it already is partnering with Golden Nugget in an application for a sports betting license from the lottery. Cotto is principal of Bet on Gaming Holdings, LLC.
"It's not just about how much money someone will throw at this opportunity," Cotto said in the Golden Nugget announcement. "Our approach will make a meaningful and sustainable investment and impact on the Richmond community."
