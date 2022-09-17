Goochland County supervisor passes away unexpectedly

Donald E. Sharpe, supervisor for Goochland County’s Fourth District, passed way unexpectedly on Saturday.

“It’s hard to put into words how much I and the other board members are going to miss Don Sharpe,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Neil Spoonhower in a news release on Saturday. “I came to know Don as a passionate, full throttle guy who would fight passionately for what he believed in. I was immediately impressed with how he dove into his role serving not only the citizens of District 4, but all of Goochland County.

“It was because of that immediate full throttle engagement and passion that even with his tragically shortened tenure he was able to make a significant contribution to our community. He served Goochland County extremely well.”

Elected to the board in 2019, Sharpe was selected to be vice chair in 2022.

During his time on the board, he was involved in the continuity of government operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the purchase of land for the Sandy Hook Fire Station, and the expansion of broadband in the county.