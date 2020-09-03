Gray asks Richmond prosecutor to appoint special investigator to probe Stoney's handling of contract for Confederate statue removal

Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray is continuing to press for an investigation into Mayor Levar Stoney's handling of a $1.8 million contract for the removal of the city's Confederate monuments.

After Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said last week that she would not look into the matter, citing donations her husband's state Senate campaign received from a business executive tied to the firm the city hired, Gray asked McEachin on Wednesday to appoint a special prosecutor.

Gray suggested that the special prosecutor could be another official from McEachin's office, another jurisdiction or Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

McEachin, who is married to U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said her involvement in an investigation of the mayor's administration would raise questions about bias, potentially undermining public trust in her office.

Gray contested that, saying McEachin's refusal does the same.