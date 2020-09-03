Gray asks Richmond prosecutor to appoint special investigator to probe Stoney's handling of contract for Confederate statue removal

Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray is continuing to press for an investigation into Mayor Levar Stoney's handling of a $1.8 million contract for the removal of the city's Confederate monuments.
After Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said last week that she would not look into the matter, citing donations her husband's state Senate campaign received from a business executive tied to the firm the city hired, Gray asked McEachin on Wednesday to appoint a special prosecutor.
Gray suggested that the special prosecutor could be another official from McEachin's office, another jurisdiction or Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
McEachin, who is married to U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said her involvement in an investigation of the mayor's administration would raise questions about bias, potentially undermining public trust in her office.
Gray contested that, saying McEachin's refusal does the same.
"Leaving unresolved the questions that have been raised about this contract also serves to undermine public trust and confidence," Gray said. "The citizens of Richmond are entitled to answers and deserve a fair and impartial review of the facts of this matter."
Colette McEachin did not respond to request for comment Wednesday evening.
Gray, who is running for mayor, asked for the investigation last month after details emerged about the city’s authorization of the contract with NAH LLC, a shell company created 10 days before work to remove the statues began in July. The company is linked to Team Henry Enterprises, a Newport News-based contracting firm owned by Devon Henry.
Henry, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, donated $250 to Rep. McEachin’s state Senate campaign in 2011. He has donated $4,000 to Stoney’s political campaigns since 2016.
The mayor's administration has said the political donations did not influence the decision to award Henry’s firm the contract, which had been turned down by several local and regional firms, according to the mayor's chief of staff. Henry’s firm lined up out-of-state crews to remove the statues.
