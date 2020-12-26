Gray, Hilbert reflect on their City Council careers as terms come to end

Some started to protest outside of her home in Jackson Ward, a historic African American community that's been subjected to gentrification in recent decades as Virginia Commonwealth University continues to grow. Gray said she thinks much of the anger directed against her comes from young, white students who have "hijacked" calls for racial justice for their own political agenda.

In an interview earlier this month, Gray did not specify what ends she thinks those protesters are trying to meet, but criticized them, saying they are not paying enough attention to other issues impacting racial injustice such as public education and unemployment.

She said the threats and intimidation she faced this year were similar to what she, as the biracial daughter of a political activist with the Richmond Crusade for Voters, and her family faced living in Richmond through the 1970s.

"It's easy to show up and tear stuff up," she said. "It's harder to build."

Nonetheless, she also won praise from other corners of the city for speaking out against the more destructive elements of the protests.