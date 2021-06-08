Group with ties to investor behind Richmond casino plan gave thousands to Stoney’s reelection campaign

Mayor Levar Stoney is publicly advocating for a casino in South Richmond after receiving $20,000 in political donations from a recently formed organization that includes an investor in the development project.

The mayor’s re-election campaign received the donation from the Black Opportunity Council in October, about a month after an investor in the Urban One casino project and two other people formed the organization.

After a months-long evaluation process this spring, Stoney and city officials who reviewed the six casino development projects that were submitted earlier this year recommended the Urban One project for approval by local voters in a referendum.

Including the donation to Stoney, the Black Opportunity Council and Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins personally donated a total of nearly $90,000 last year to local and state candidates. Most of the recipients were either Richmond City Council candidates or state legislators who played a role in writing the state’s casino bill.

Greg Cummings, a founding director of the Black Opportunity Council, said he sought to become an investor in the Urban One project a few months after last year’s elections. In an interview last week, he denied any connection between the donations and the casino project and said any suggestion to the contrary is “a stretch.”