GRTC fare-free policy extended through 2024

Richmond bus fares will remain free until at least June 2024.

The nine-member Greater Richmond Transit Co. board voted Tuesday to extend the fare-free program to that date and possibly beyond. The organization is studying the financial impact of offering the service.

“I think we as a board stand committed to collaboratively supporting regional connectivity, and this vote supports that,” said Chairman Tyrone Nelson, who also serves as the Varina district representative on the Henrico County Board.

Zero-Fare bus routes began in 2021 when the transit company was awarded an $8 million, multi-year grant from the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to study suspending bus fares through June 2025.

The free ride program has received national attention. Ridership also increased about 15% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ridership for our agency is trending in the opposite direction from what the industry is experiencing, and we believe our Zero-Fare program helps our region stay connected," said Nelson.

However, GRTC is nearing the end of the pilot program's grant cycle, which stipulates that the agency must commit its own funds in order continue the program beyond 2025.

The GRTIC Finance Committee on Thursday discussed how the future of Zero Fare might impact the transit company's financial standing and recommended that the board should continue the program.

"Our estimate revenues and estimate expenses leave us in a confident position that we're good for 2024," said Jim Ingle, one of three Chesterfield County GRTC representatives and a member of Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.

GRTC recently received funding from the state public transit department to support the program through June 2025, with assurances that a local match would be made to offset the total annual cost of the $5.6 million program.

The Finance Committee also recommended that the board continue to study the impact of the program as they anticipate filling financial gaps in the future.

“As ridership continues to outpace previous years, we are optimistic that the value of accessible transit continues to grow with it,” said GRTC Interim CEO Sheryl Adams. “As we remain focused on the ridership experience, we continue to work towards improving the lives of essential workers, which includes our bus operators.”

