GRTC gets $4 million for on-demand transit services

The Greater Richmond Transit Company is set to receive just over $4 million in grant funding from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to expand on-demand rider services.

It’s one of three organizations to receive funding from the agency’s Transit Ridership Incentive Program. These funds will go towards developing a three-year, microtransit program meant to connect riders who live in more rural or suburban areas.

Riders in parts of Powhatan, Henrico, Chesterfield and New Kent counties, as well as the town of Ashland, will be connected to existing high-frequency fixed routes when the program launches in the fall 2023.

“These parts of our region need more mobility options,” said Adrienne Torres, GRTC’s chief development officer. “They are home to families sharing a single car, retirees wanting to age in place, and others that don’t have the option to make all their trips by single occupancy vehicle and need an alternative means of transportation."

In 2020, Virginia’s General Assembly established the TRIP program to improve the regional connectivity of urban areas and to reduce barriers to transit use for low-income riders.

That same initiative sparked GRTC’s Zero-Fare bus route when the transit company received an $8 million, multi-year grant to study suspending bus fares from July 2022 through June 2025.

Although the transit's company's rapid transit route has received award-wining praise, GRTC’s fixed-routes covers 9% of Richmond's 2,165 square miles leaving thousands still without reliable means of travel.

With help from state and local funding, Richmond’s go-to transit service will develop microtransit zones designed to connect major localities, regional employers, medical facilities and community services to residents across the region.

Those connections include Ashland’s Randolph-Macon College, Brookhill Azalea Shopping Center and the Ashland Hanover Shopping Center; and healthcare facilities such as VCU Health Emergency.

GRTC has identified several microtransit opportunities that will provide citizens with limited vehicle access a means to travel and Torres said the program should also reduce traffic congestion.

“Since microtransit service is anticipated to be used by citizens with limited vehicle access who may have had to rely on others to help make their daily trips, it should provide an overall reduction in single occupancy vehicle trips in the region as it replaces these trips with shared rides," she said.

The three-year pilot program will cost $6.7 million in state and local funds. TRIP funds will apply to areas in Henrico, Chesterfield, and New Kent counties. Other funds will be needed in routes to Powhatan and Ashland routes.