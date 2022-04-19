GRTC zero-fare bus policy could end this summer without local money to match state grant

Richmond area bus riders may need to start paying GRTC fares again this summer if the transit company is unable to come up with money to match a state grant subsidizing its fare-free policy.

In his State of the City address in February, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney pledged that GRTC buses would remain free while he's still mayor. His budget proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1 features a $605,000 funding increase for GRTC, but does not include a $1 million allocation that GRTC officials initially expected the city to provide.

Public transit advocates fear Stoney's promise could be broken, putting at risk the $8 million matching grant that the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation offered GRTC to maintain its zero-fare policy through June 30, 2025.

"The money riders are saving provides a significant boost to their standard of living, and it is imperative we do not pull the rug under them in the face of high inflation and rising costs," Faith Walker, executive director of the advocacy group RVA Rapid Transit said in a statement Tuesday.

While the Richmond City Council is considering a potential budget amendment to add the $1 million for zero-fares to the mayor's spending plan, city administration officials say that GRTC should be able to cover the costs with the city's $8.6 million annual operational subsidy or other regional and federal funding sources.

"We believe that GRTC has the resources to sustain this commitment," Stoney said in a news conference Tuesday.

The transit agency originally suspended fare collection at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a means to reduce the risk of virus transmission by allowing passengers to bypass ticket vending machines and fareboxes. The policy evolved into an equity issue for some local officials, as a 2019 GRTC survey found that 54% of its passengers make less than $25,000 annually.

In December, the transit company announced that the state grant would help maintain its zero-fare policy so that its public impact could be studied further. Under the terms of the grant, GRTC is responsible for matching the state's grant in the next fiscal year $3.5 million, $5.5 million the following year and $7 million in the final year.

Councilman Andreas Addison recently proposed adding $1 million to the mayor's budget proposal to guarantee the match in the upcoming fiscal year. "We as a city need to step up and support making sure this happens," he said in an interview. "We've got to continue to support our commitments and follow through with them."

The GRTC Board of Directors briefly discussed the transit company's finances and funding sources in a meeting Tuesday, but did not come to an agreement on whether to reallocate some of its revenues to match the state grant.

Julie Timm, the transit company's CEO, said in an interview afterward that discussions are likely to continue next month, and noted that Addison's budget amendment could resolve the issue.

"Nothing's been decided, but I do know there's a very strong feeling that this is something we should pursue," she said. "This board will consider how to fund zero-fares and how to maintain it when we discuss our budget."

The idea behind the ballooning payments in the DRPT agreement is that GRTC and the localities that pay for bus service would wean themselves off of the state funding over the next three years. The term would also give time for officials in the area to evaluate ridership data and finances to determine whether they should subsidize fares in subsequent years.

Fares usually generate around $8 million each year for GRTC, which covered less than 16% of the transit authority's expenses in the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, according to budget data GRTC staff presented Tuesday.

Ben Campbell, a member of the city's delegation on the GRTC board, remains a strong proponent for free fares.

Prior to the pandemic, many riders spent more than $1,000 annually on fares, meaning that families with low incomes were spending a significant amount on fares rather than rent, food or medicine, he said.

Campbell also said there are significant expenses associated with collecting fares and noted that GRTC had struggled in recent years to adopt an efficient fare enforcement strategy.

"I believe that having zero-fare transit in the City of Richmond is an attractive and powerful resource for the city," he said in an interview last week. "It's economic development and social welfare."