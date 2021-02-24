Hanover approves golf carts for use on public streets in some neighborhoods

If you need to zip to a neighbor’s house on the other side of your community, you could walk, you could drive your car, or, depending on where you live in Hanover County, you might soon be able to take your golf cart.

Hanover’s Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance Wednesday night, on a 6-1 vote, that allows neighborhoods outside of the county’s designated suburban service areas to apply for permission to use golf carts on public streets.

Supervisor Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley, who represents Beaverdam, cast the dissenting vote.

The suburban service areas are generally high-density areas located along the Interstate 95 corridor; the U.S. 360 corridor; and much of Hanover’s southern border with Henrico County.

Communities eligible to apply includes the likes of Hickory Hill or Scot’s Landing or Christian Ridge — they’re not within the county’s suburban service areas. However, densely populated communities like Kings Charter, Pebble Creek, Milestone and others are not eligible to apply.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Sean Davis said the golf cart request is one that has come up several times over the years by residents all over the county, so Hanover’s Community Development Committee started looking into it a year ago.