Hanover approves golf carts for use on public streets in some neighborhoods

If you need to zip to a neighbor’s house on the other side of your community, you could walk, you could drive your car, or, depending on where you live in Hanover County, you might soon be able to take your golf cart.
Hanover’s Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance Wednesday night, on a 6-1 vote, that allows neighborhoods outside of the county’s designated suburban service areas to apply for permission to use golf carts on public streets.
Supervisor Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley, who represents Beaverdam, cast the dissenting vote.
The suburban service areas are generally high-density areas located along the Interstate 95 corridor; the U.S. 360 corridor; and much of Hanover’s southern border with Henrico County.
Communities eligible to apply includes the likes of Hickory Hill or Scot’s Landing or Christian Ridge — they’re not within the county’s suburban service areas. However, densely populated communities like Kings Charter, Pebble Creek, Milestone and others are not eligible to apply.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Sean Davis said the golf cart request is one that has come up several times over the years by residents all over the county, so Hanover’s Community Development Committee started looking into it a year ago.
Davis, who is on that committee, said the intent behind the ordinance is to allow golf carts in those communities with larger lots and wider streets — those that are more rural by nature, with less density. These are neighborhoods that are zoned agricultural, agricultural residential, or rural conservation.
Under the approved ordinance, for a community to apply, 75% of the property owners within a community must make the request, and the community would be financially responsible for erecting street signs and then maintaining those signs.
A public hearing would be held on the application, and then if the request is approved by the Board of Supervisors, the request heads to the Virginia Department of Transportation for approval. With VDOT’s nod, the signs have to go up throughout the community before golf carts can be used.
Golf carts will be able to be used only on streets with speed limits of 25 mph or less, and drivers must have a valid driver’s license. The golf carts must display a slow-moving emblem — a reflective triangle sign — and the golf carts can be driven only between sunrise and sunset, unless they’re equipped with lights.
Davis, the Board of Supervisors chairman, said the ordinance has taken a number of years to craft, primarily because county officials wanted to make sure it was enforceable by the county’s sheriff’s office and that it fit the need of those residents making the requests.
The ordinance is intended to accommodate requests from “those enjoying the rural lifestyle,” he said. “You’re not going to see golf carts running up and down [the streets in] Kings Charter or Milestone.”
During a public hearing prior to the vote, one Hickory Hill resident addressed the board in opposition to the ordinance. He explained that even now, he sees teens and young people driving golf carts in his community and he’s concerned about safety. He said golf carts should not be allowed on any public streets.
To those concerns about unlicensed teens or children driving the golf carts — as well as other concerns about adults who use golf carts to drive drunk, or who might drive golf carts because they have lost their driver’s license — Davis said “this ordinance doesn’t legalize illegal activity.”
He said enforcement falls in line with any other state code involving operating motor vehicles on public roads.
Hanover joins other localities around Virginia in adopting golf cart ordinances, including neighboring Caroline and Goochland counties in central Virginia, as well as Colonial Beach and King George County.
