Hanover County scaling back vaccine clinic; county park gets new hockey rink

Hanover County will begin scaling back operations at its vaccination clinic now that vaccinations are readily available - and may begin offering the Pfizer vaccine in county middle schools.
The clinic, at 140 Junction Dr. in Ashland, currently has all three vaccines - Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer for those 16 and up, and is awaiting approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 and up. Residents needing first doses can still visit the clinic through the end of May, and second doses will be given through the end of June. Residents can make appointments through the clinic's Facebook page, though walk-ins are also welcome.
To date, 92,235 doses have been administered in Hanover residents - 54,115 residents have at least one shot and 43,446 are fully vaccinated.
Hanover Deputy Administrator Jim Taylor told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday afternoon that back in January, when the clinic opened, county officials had three goals - provide at least 1,000 shots per day, be the primary source of information and education for county residents, and have enough supply so that everyone in the county who wants to be vaccinated can be.
"I'm pleased to say we are meeting these goals," Taylor said.
Hanover has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state per 100,000 people, he said, at 50,215. That means for every 100,000 people, more than half have received at least one shot.
Hanover also has a relatively low hesitancy rate - under 15% of residents are hesitant to get vaccinated, while less than half that - about 6% - are strongly hesitant.
Second-dose clinics remain full, but clinics for first doses are only half-full these days, he said. The county's call center, which has received 20,000 calls since opening in January and once served as residents' main source of vaccination registration, now serves mostly to back up the health department.
"Our residents are not as hesitant as others in the country" about getting vaccinated, he said. While COVID-19 cases are declining nationally, "there's still a lot of COVID out there...[and] if you've been waiting for your turn, it's time - now is your turn."
Taylor also said that if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children ages 12 and up, vaccinations could be given in county middle schools during the school day or in the evenings, or at the county clinic on May 20 for children who can't get them in school.
***
In other news, street hockey and inline skating fans will soon get a new playing surface in Hanover County, thanks to some friends up north.
Hanover's Board of Supervisors entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Washington Capitals hockey team Wednesday, one that provides for a replacement rink for street hockey and inline skating at Courthouse Park.
The current rink, named the Matthew and Daniel Barton Memorial Rink after two county residents and hockey-playing brothers who died in 2000 and 2010, respectively, is now 20 years old and needs repairs.
The park is located along U.S. 1, just south of the county courthouse complex.
The memorandum, which the county signed on behalf of the its parks and recreation department, provides grant funding worth about $100,000 from the Capitals to replace the boards that surround the rink, the flooring surface, fencing around the rink, benches and goal frames. If funding allows, the Capitals may provide a scoreboard, as well as roller hockey equipment to all Hanover schools and the parks and recreation department.
The memorandum states that the county will remove the current rink's boards and fencing and do other maintenance projects to prepare for the installation of new materials. The county will keep the rink in its current location for 20 years.
Parks and Recreation Director Derek Stamey said Wednesday afternoon that the agreement came to life after the Barton family, along with Ashland-based Doswell Energy Center, reached out the Capitals' Youth Hockey Development Program. Capitals officials visited the site "and have committed to putting in an extensive amount of work."
In addition to the grant money provided by the Capitals, the Barton family and Doswell Energy Center provided a combined $44,200 in fundraising money toward the project.
The new rink is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.
