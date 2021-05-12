Hanover County scaling back vaccine clinic; county park gets new hockey rink

Hanover County will begin scaling back operations at its vaccination clinic now that vaccinations are readily available - and may begin offering the Pfizer vaccine in county middle schools.

The clinic, at 140 Junction Dr. in Ashland, currently has all three vaccines - Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer for those 16 and up, and is awaiting approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 and up. Residents needing first doses can still visit the clinic through the end of May, and second doses will be given through the end of June. Residents can make appointments through the clinic's Facebook page, though walk-ins are also welcome.

To date, 92,235 doses have been administered in Hanover residents - 54,115 residents have at least one shot and 43,446 are fully vaccinated.

Hanover Deputy Administrator Jim Taylor told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday afternoon that back in January, when the clinic opened, county officials had three goals - provide at least 1,000 shots per day, be the primary source of information and education for county residents, and have enough supply so that everyone in the county who wants to be vaccinated can be.

"I'm pleased to say we are meeting these goals," Taylor said.