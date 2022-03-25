Hanover School Board drops plan to make outsiders speak last

After nearly an hour of lively discussion on how to conduct public comment time during board meetings – including who should be allowed to speak – Hanover County’s School Board on Friday scrapped the idea of giving county residents priority.

Beaverdam representative John Axselle suggested during the board’s January meeting – though he noted Friday that back then, it was other board members who brought the matter to him – that there should be a priority list established for public comment time that favored Hanover residents. Specifically, Hanover parents as the first speakers, followed by county residents without children, Hanover business owners, county school staff and then everyone else.

But as discussion unfolded during the nearly seven-hour work session Friday, at least three of the seven School Board members felt strongly that the idea was unfair because it wasn't a problem. Rather than pushing ahead with it, the board switched its focus to addressing the amount of public comment time rather than speakers' identities, and asked its lawyer, Lisa Seward, to make two minor changes to the “citizen participation” policy.

One would cap the sign-up time for speaking to noon on meeting days – currently attendees can sign up in advance or at the meeting. The other adds a general reference about the possibility of the board moving a meeting to a different venue, something the board wanted in writing for clarification even though it currently has the ability to move meetings as needed.

Currently, speakers are called to the podium in the order in which they signed up and they’re asked to provide the magisterial district in which they live. School board policy provides for one hour of public comment time at meetings, though, as was noted by Seward on Friday, the board chairwoman has the authority to extend it.

Axselle maintained his rationale Friday that Hanover constituents should be the priority. He was speaking in reaction to board meetings in recent months that drew a lot of people for controversial issues. His primary concerns, he said, were outsiders showing up at meetings – some from as far away as Boston and New York – and taking time away from Hanover residents who wanted to speak.

“If I get a busload of folks from anywhere other than Hanover County” that show up to a meeting to speak, he said, including people who don’t have children in the school division, “I’m not really interested….why do I want to hear from them?”

Henry District’s George Sutton supported Axselle’s thoughts, saying it’s “absolutely necessary” to have a written policy that specifies that “outsiders… are last” to speak.

He explained that times are changing and that as hot-button issues get more intense, the board should be prepared in case outsiders attempt to disrupt their meetings.

Vice Chairman Bob Hundley, however, challenged the idea that there are lots of people showing up to meetings from outside the county. He said the board’s August 2021 meeting last year on the mask issue drew 70 speakers – of that group, only one person, by his account, was from outside the county.

“We have not seen a problem,” he said, adding that even in cases when there were outside speakers, those circumstances didn’t preclude the board from allowing everyone to speak during the one-hour limit.

South Anna representative Bob May brought up the Hanover Board of Supervisors’ meeting from earlier in the week. That meeting drew more than 100 people, including more than 30 speakers who wanted to share their thoughts about the school board’s actions related to its transgender policies.

During the Supervisors’ meeting, that board provided its normal public comment time at the start of the meeting, went about conducting the rest of its agenda business, then offered another public comment time at the end of the meeting to accommodate everyone who showed up to speak.

“I would really like to see us follow the example of our board of supervisors….so that all of our citizens can be heard,” May said.

"I don’t like us cutting it off artificially,” he continued, referring to the school board’s one-hour public comment policy. “I think we owe it to our constituents to listen to them.”

Mechanicsville District’s Sterling Daniel took that one step further by suggesting that board members get into the practice of calling a separate public hearing on controversial issues if the board recognizes that that’s needed, to which board members generally agreed as a compromise. Those would be for circumstances when adding another hour, for example, during a meeting still wasn’t enough, Sterling said.

“I would rather extend public comment time…than limit who’s allowed to speak,” Daniel said.

The board discussed the possibility of holding meetings at the county’s board room – same place as the supervisors’ meetings – as long as they could work out the logistics.

Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill reminded the board that in changing venues, they’d have to be mindful of things like working out the streaming services for meetings, and working around the schedules of other boards that use that same room.

He also noted that there’s nothing currently that prohibits the school board from meeting somewhere other than its current board room at the school board offices.

Seward will bring the proposed citizen participation policy back to the board at its April 12 meeting for a first read. The board could vote on it at its May meeting.