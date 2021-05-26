Hanover supervisors appoint two new School Board members

Two new faces will join Hanover County's School Board on July 1.
The Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to appoint Steven Ikenberry and Bob May for the open seats in the Cold Harbor and South Anna districts, respectively.
The Cold Harbor seat is currently held by Norman K. Sulser, who's stepping down after two eight-year stints. His first was from 1985 to 1993.
The South Anna seat is currently held by Kelly K. Evko, who joined the board midterm in January 2020 after former School Board member Susan Dibble was elected to the county's Board of Supervisors.
Hanover is one of only 15 localities in Virginia that appoints its School Board members. Instead of a public election, the members are appointed by the supervisors for four-year terms, which are staggered.
Each open seat had three candidates. Both of the votes Wednesday were unanimous, though Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek was not present for that portion of the meeting.
Ikenberry is a graduate of Virginia Military Institute graduate and served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a ground control radar operator. He started his teaching career at Benedictine High School, while coaching varsity football and track and field. He then began working at Mechanicsville High School and continued coaching football, as well as track and field. He stopped coaching in 1998 and retired from teaching in 2015.
May is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who also served as an Arlington County police officer. He has been a government contractor and currently is a small-business chief financial officer who owns an Amazon delivery service provider company. He's the former stadium announcer at Patrick Henry High and currently volunteers as Randolph-Macon College's football and basketball announcer.
Supervisor Michael Herzberg said Ikenberry's extensive military career "shows me, unquestionably, his willingness to serve all of us."
He said he heard from dozens of people in support of Ikenberry who were former students and student-athletes.
Ikenberry "understands the importance of the principles of education and the values of extracurricular activities such as teamwork and leadership," said Herzberg, adding that Ikenberry understands that serving on the School Board means "prioritizing our students, our children, keeping them safe, protecting them, teaching them ... [and] preparing them for the future."
Dibble said an effective school board member is someone with sound, business-minded judgement, particularly when it comes to preparing budgets, as well as proven leadership, excellent listening and communication skills, and a "team-player attitude."
She said May's extensive background both in the military and as a businessman means he "rose to the top" of the candidates.
"I have a great respect for this individual," Dibble said, "and I look forward to working with him."
