Hanover supervisors appoint two new School Board members

Two new faces will join Hanover County's School Board on July 1.

The Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to appoint Steven Ikenberry and Bob May for the open seats in the Cold Harbor and South Anna districts, respectively.

The Cold Harbor seat is currently held by Norman K. Sulser, who's stepping down after two eight-year stints. His first was from 1985 to 1993.

The South Anna seat is currently held by Kelly K. Evko, who joined the board midterm in January 2020 after former School Board member Susan Dibble was elected to the county's Board of Supervisors.

Hanover is one of only 15 localities in Virginia that appoints its School Board members. Instead of a public election, the members are appointed by the supervisors for four-year terms, which are staggered.

Each open seat had three candidates. Both of the votes Wednesday were unanimous, though Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek was not present for that portion of the meeting.