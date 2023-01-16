Has your car been towed in Richmond? A new website can help you find it.

0811_POD_omarbradley003

In October 1954, Gen. Omar Bradley (left) was in Richmond to kick off the Richmond Area Community Fund drive. While here, he played golf in a foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Charlie Yates, the 1938 British Amateur champion and former Walker Cup standout, was limited to being a spectator after cutting his finger. (The general and the Rev. Holt Souder lost by two strokes to Ed Anderson and Yates’ replacement, Richmond Gray.) General Omar Bradley (left) and Former British Amateur Champion Charlie Yates Yates, Who Cut Left Forefinger, Watched Bradley's Golf Game at CCV Yesterday.