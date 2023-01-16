 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Has your car been towed in Richmond? A new website can help you find it.

Richmond has created a new website for locating vehicles that have been towed.

The site is at rva.gov/911/towed-vehicles and includes a list of towed vehicles and the lot address where it can be picked up. The information, which is entered by towing companies, stays on the city for 14 days.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response Department created the site. 

Information is at (804) 646-5100.

