Has your car been towed in Richmond? A new website can help you find it.

Richmond has created a new website for locating vehicles that have been towed.
The site is at rva.gov/911/towed-vehicles and includes a list of towed vehicles and the lot address where it can be picked up. The information, which is entered by towing companies, stays on the city for 14 days.
The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response Department created the site.
Information is at (804) 646-5100.
1 of 21
Arnold Palmer
In November 1967, Arnold Palmer was in Richmond for a quick visit. He attended a brunch and news conference, conducted a golf clinic and participated in an exhibition foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Teamed with Hermitage Country Club pro Mac Main, Palmer lost the exhibition to 17-year-old local amateur Lanny Wadkins and his partner, U.S. and British Amateur champion Bob Dickson. Palmer admittedly paid more attention to entertaining the crowd than to his play.
In October 1954, Gen. Omar Bradley (left) was in Richmond to kick off the Richmond Area Community Fund drive. While here, he played golf in a foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Charlie Yates, the 1938 British Amateur champion and former Walker Cup standout, was limited to being a spectator after cutting his finger. (The general and the Rev. Holt Souder lost by two strokes to Ed Anderson and Yates’ replacement, Richmond Gray.) General Omar Bradley (left) and Former British Amateur Champion Charlie Yates Yates, Who Cut Left Forefinger, Watched Bradley's Golf Game at CCV Yesterday.
In October 1954, national amateur champion Arnold Palmer (center) participated in an exhibition on the James River course at the Country Club of Virginia, finishing with a round of 3-over on the par 70 course. He and fellow standout amateur Billy Joe Patton (right), who nearly won that year’s Masters Tournament, were partners in the exhibition. They are pictured with local golf pro Darrell Napier.
In May 1968, the 18th annual Country Club of Virginia Member-Guest golf tournament was held; the winning duo shot 1-under par over three rounds to win by one stroke. The club, founded in 1908, opened its clubhouse in 1910, with the fourth-largest membership (about 1,100) of any country club in the nation.
Lanny Wadkins, holding trophy, returned home wiht the championship award he received for winning the National Pee Wee golf title at Orlando, Fla. He is shown with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wadkins, and 11-year-old brother, Bobby.
06-10-1948 (cutline): Mrs. C.N. Carter is shown as she blasted out of the creek which runs across the eleventh fairway of the Glenwood Country Club course yesterday. Mrs. Carter got a bit wet, but her game wasn't at all. She won her third flight quarter-final match in the city women's golf champsionship from Mrs. Robert Thompson, 6 and 4.
01-13-1962 (cutline): J.G. "Punkie" Lumpkin Jr., Bobby Neal and Paul Barksdale are among those who advanced into the second round of the Richmond Golf Association's amateur championship at Meadowbrook Country Club. Lumpkin and Neal represent the host club. Barksdale is from Glenwood. Neal wone the RGA junior championship two years ago.
06-09-1962 (cutline): Mrs. Hughes Wins, 2 and 1. Mrs. Robert Hughes (left) today captured the Hermitage Country Club women's golf title with a 2 and 1 victory over Mrs. James Dawson (right). Mrs. Hughes led 4 up after 13 with the help of a front nin 38 but Mrs. Dawson rallied to extend the match to the 17th hole.
06-18-1962 (cutline): Two newcomers to the championship flight of Richmond's women's golf are shown above with medalist. Left to right are Mrs. Benajmin Dennis III of Country Club of Virginia, Mrs. Donald O'Brien, whose qualifying 77 led 104 contestants yesterday, and Mrs. Warren Spear of Richmond Country Club. Qualifying for the championship for the first time, Mrs. Dennis and Mrs. Spear had 84s.
In November 1967, Arnold Palmer was in Richmond for a quick visit. He attended a brunch and news conference, conducted a golf clinic and participated in an exhibition foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Teamed with Hermitage Country Club pro Mac Main, Palmer lost the exhibition to 17-year-old local amateur Lanny Wadkins and his partner, U.S. and British Amateur champion Bob Dickson. Palmer admittedly paid more attention to entertaining the crowd than to his play.
Amir Pishdad
0811_POD_omarbradley003
In October 1954, Gen. Omar Bradley (left) was in Richmond to kick off the Richmond Area Community Fund drive. While here, he played golf in a foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Charlie Yates, the 1938 British Amateur champion and former Walker Cup standout, was limited to being a spectator after cutting his finger. (The general and the Rev. Holt Souder lost by two strokes to Ed Anderson and Yates’ replacement, Richmond Gray.) General Omar Bradley (left) and Former British Amateur Champion Charlie Yates Yates, Who Cut Left Forefinger, Watched Bradley's Golf Game at CCV Yesterday.
James Netherwood, Jr.
1020_POD_arnoldpalmer001
In October 1954, national amateur champion Arnold Palmer (center) participated in an exhibition on the James River course at the Country Club of Virginia, finishing with a round of 3-over on the par 70 course. He and fellow standout amateur Billy Joe Patton (right), who nearly won that year’s Masters Tournament, were partners in the exhibition. They are pictured with local golf pro Darrell Napier.
Staff
20150705_FEA_POD_CCV
In May 1968, the 18th annual Country Club of Virginia Member-Guest golf tournament was held; the winning duo shot 1-under par over three rounds to win by one stroke. The club, founded in 1908, opened its clubhouse in 1910, with the fourth-largest membership (about 1,100) of any country club in the nation.
P. A. Gormus, Jr.
Lanny Wadkins
In June 1968, 18-year-old golfer Lanny Wadkins (left) celebrated his Richmond Golf Association Amateur victory over Bill Wood.
P.A. Gormus Jr.
Lanny
Lanny Wadkins, 10, at the Meadowbrook Country Club.
RTD File photo
Lanny
Lanny Wadkins, holding trophy, returned home wiht the championship award he received for winning the National Pee Wee golf title at Orlando, Fla. He is shown with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wadkins, and 11-year-old brother, Bobby.
File photo by William Burwinkle
PALMER9PY3
A 1985 file photo of Arnold Palmer.
BRUCE PARKER
PALMERa
A 05/16/1970 file photo of Arnold Palmer.
CARL LYNN
SNEAD 3
Sam Snead in Richmond, June 1973.
BOB BROWN
Golf
06-17-1981 (cutline): Latest R.G.A. champion gets together with some former tourney winners. (from left): Robert Wrenn, Charlie Kent, Earl Howell, Jimmy Morgan and Bill Tomlinson.
Bill Lane
Golf
06-10-1948 (cutline): Mrs. C.N. Carter is shown as she blasted out of the creek which runs across the eleventh fairway of the Glenwood Country Club course yesterday. Mrs. Carter got a bit wet, but her game wasn't at all. She won her third flight quarter-final match in the city women's golf champsionship from Mrs. Robert Thompson, 6 and 4.
Mike O'Neil
Golf
06-12-1969 (cutline): Jim McGuffin chips to 18th green during yesterday's RGA amateur qualifying.
P.A. Gormus Jr.
Golf
01-13-1962 (cutline): J.G. "Punkie" Lumpkin Jr., Bobby Neal and Paul Barksdale are among those who advanced into the second round of the Richmond Golf Association's amateur championship at Meadowbrook Country Club. Lumpkin and Neal represent the host club. Barksdale is from Glenwood. Neal wone the RGA junior championship two years ago.
Staff photo
Golf
06-25-1964 (cutline) Semifinalists in city women's golf play today. Mrs. Glenn Knox, Mrs. Robert Hughes, Miss Jane Mack and Mrs. Wesley Caire (left to right).
Michael O'Neil
Golf
05-23-1962 (cutline): Mrs. Howard L. Eller (left) accompanies daughter, Mrs. Gordon P. Street Jr., around course.
Don Pennell
Golf
06-09-1962 (cutline): Mrs. Hughes Wins, 2 and 1. Mrs. Robert Hughes (left) today captured the Hermitage Country Club women's golf title with a 2 and 1 victory over Mrs. James Dawson (right). Mrs. Hughes led 4 up after 13 with the help of a front nin 38 but Mrs. Dawson rallied to extend the match to the 17th hole.
Staff photo
Golf
06-23-1964 (cutline) Mrs. Wes Clair (left), Mrs. Armistead Williams. Both reached championship flight for first time.
Staff photo
Golf
06-18-1962 (cutline): Two newcomers to the championship flight of Richmond's women's golf are shown above with medalist. Left to right are Mrs. Benajmin Dennis III of Country Club of Virginia, Mrs. Donald O'Brien, whose qualifying 77 led 104 contestants yesterday, and Mrs. Warren Spear of Richmond Country Club. Qualifying for the championship for the first time, Mrs. Dennis and Mrs. Spear had 84s.
Netherwood
Golf
06-27-1972 (cutline): Medalist Mrs. Donald O'Brien, Defender Jane Mack share joke.
David A. Harvey
Golf
05-25-1962 (cutline) Finalists in Women's Southern Golf Championship. Marge Burns (left) and Clifford Ann Creed in a relaxing moment.