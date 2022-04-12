Henrico County Board of Supervisors approve budgets, lower real estate tax rate

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.06 billion general fund budget that includes pay increases for full-time government and school employees, a lowered real estate tax and the hiring of additional public safety employees and teachers.

The Board also approved a $178.2 million capital improvement program. Both budgets take effect in the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1.

There was no discussion regarding the budget Tuesday night.

The Board also approved lowering the real estate tax from 87 cents per $100 assessed value to 85 cents per $100 assessed value.

In February, the Board approved a one-time credit on real estate taxes for property owners. The one-time credit is equal to 2 cents per $100 of the property owner’s real estate’s taxable value for 2022.

The approved spending plan provides a 5% paycheck increase for all 10,000 county employees and school division employees. The budget also provides the funding to hire 84 teaching positions, 22 police officers and 11 firefighters.

The $1.06 billion general fund represents an 8.1% increase over last year’s approved budget, or $79.6 million. The paycheck bump amounts to a nearly $40 million increase in the approved budget for July 1.

The approved budget fully funds the Henrico County Public School System, with the county providing $602.7 million to the school district’s general fund. The school division’s entire budget proposal is $762.9 million, which includes the general fund, debt payments, free lunch programs and state and federal grants.

County Manager John Vithoulkas previously thanked the school district for a well-thought-out budget proposal.