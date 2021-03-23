Henrico County officials call for more weekly COVID-19 vaccines, to match new large scale clinics

Jesse Wysocki, the chief operating officer of the McShin Foundation, was among three people to weigh in on the plan, questioning why the Richmond-area recovery organization is not receiving funding in the proposed budget.

According to the budget proposal, the foundation had requested $140,200.

In the county’s non-departmental budget lines, $60,000 is allotted toward McShin, to be used for opioid treatment for scholarships for Henrico residents. Other non-profits with the same or similar mission may receive some of the funding for an opioid treatment scholarship, according to the proposed budget.

“What we all have heard as board members is with this [opioid] epidemic, with this issue, it does indeed take a village. It does take a village to embrace and help. I don’t think McShin can handle the region on its own,” Three Chopt Supervisor Tommy Branin said.

“Do not think that you all were slighted in any way or had money pulled from you in any way. "This county needs all the help we can get from as many groups as we can get,” Branin added, speaking to Wysocki.

The Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the budget proposal on April 13.