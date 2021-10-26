Henrico County presents new district boundary lines for the next decade

Henrico County officials this week announced “minor changes” to the boundary lines of its five magisterial districts, preserving Fairfield and Varina as majority Black districts.

This process, known as redistricting, is legally required every 10 years after the latest census to ensure the county is sliced up into similarly sized pieces that don’t dilute or concentrate the voting power of any racial group.

“What we want as a representative democracy is to have one person’s vote equal to another person’s and so to do that you’re going to want to have equal populations or as close as possible as you can between all five districts,” Deputy County Attorney Andrew Newby said during a presentation Monday night of the draft redistricting plan.

The five districts are ideally looking to have about 66,900 residents each, with less than a 5% deviation each. The redistricting process does not affect school boundaries.

Henrico’s population saw an 8% increase over the past decade, increasing its population from 306,935 residents to 334,389 residents. The bulk of the county's growth is located in the western portion, in the Tuckahoe, Three Chopt and Brookland districts.