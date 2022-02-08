Henrico County Supervisors approve sending waiver to the state to keep two split voting precincts

Henrico County is in the process of tweaking its newly drawn boundary lines in order to correct several split voting precincts caused by the new state redistricting maps. However, of the 11 impacted precincts, the county is unable to correct two.

On Tuesday night, the Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request to submit a waiver to the state that, if approved, would allow for two of Henrico’s voting precincts to remain split because of the results of the approved congressional, Senate and House redistricting maps.

After receiving the state maps, 11 of Henrico’s voting precincts came back split. The county successfully corrected nine of the precincts.

With the supervisor’s approval, Mark Coakley, the county’s general registrar, will submit a waiver to the State Board of Elections seeking approval for the Hermitage and Hungary precincts to remain split. The waiver, according to county officials, is necessary because the two split precincts cannot be fixed.

A split precinct means there are two ballots at the voting location assigned to the precinct. For example, if Henrico’s waiver is approved, both of the precincts in question will have voters either voting in the House of Delegates District 59 or the House of Delegates District 80.

If the county’s wavier is approved, the Hermitage Precinct with its 3,704 voters will have 3,661 voters in District 80 and 43 voters in District 59. For the 1,935 voters in the Hungary Precinct, 1,865 voters would be in District 80 and 70 voters would be in District 59.

County officials were unable to merge the small voting pockets of each precinct into adjacent precincts without creating even more splits. According to state law, a precinct must have at least 100 voters and cannot exceed 5,000 voters.

Because the state’s drawing process of their legislative and congressional maps wrapped up after Henrico’s, county officials previously said some of Henrico’s precincts could shift if the state split a precinct on its end.

The supervisors unanimously approved a redistricting proposal on Dec. 16 that was slightly altered after the county NAACP branch raised concerns over the proposal. In response, the approved plan kept three voting precincts in Fairfield instead of moving them to Brookland.

The Virginia Supreme Court finalized the state’s new redistricting maps on Dec. 28. The maps went into effect immediately, meaning localities are now going back to the drawing boards and correcting their maps.

Legally required every 10 years after the latest census data is released, boundary line adjustments, known as redistricting, occur to ensure the county is sliced up into similarly sized pieces so a vote in any district carries similar weight.

The ideal population size for each district is roughly 66,900 residents, but the law allowed for county officials to make the sizes of the new districts between 64,000 to 70,000 residents.

During Henrico’s process, county officials merged, moved and split voting precincts to bring its five districts as close to the ideal population size as possible. The process started east from Varina to Fairfield, Fairfield to Brookland, Brookland to Three Chopt, and Three Chopt to Tuckahoe due to the county’s butterfly shape. Before the process began, Three Chopt was well over the ideal population while Varina fell the shortest.

According to the approved state maps, Henrico now sits in five House Districts: 57, 58, 59, 80 and 81; three Senate Districts: 13, 14 and 16 and two congressional districts: 1 and 4.

A public hearing is slated for March 8 regarding the precinct changes.