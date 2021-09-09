Henrico Planning Commission recommends moving forward with GreenCity; defers Varina District subdivision

Henrico County planning commissioners are recommending that the planned $2.3 billion large-scale ecodistrict known as GreenCity be built.
GreenCity is designed to be a sustainable commercial, residential and entertainment community that would reduce the surrounding ecological footprint. The mixed-use development is planned to be constructed on 204 acres off East Parham Road at Interstate 95, the site of the former headquarters of catalog showroom retailer Best Products.
During a meeting Thursday night, the Planning Commission approved the developer’s urban mixed-use rezoning request to be able to blend residential, commercial, office and open spaces. The recommendation is slated to go before the county’s Board of Supervisors next month.
Commissioner Chris Archer, who represents the Fairfield District where GreenCity would be located, made the motion to recommend the project to the Board of Supervisors. The motion passed unanimously.
Developers plan for GreenCity to have more than 2,000 residential units, 1.85 million square feet of office space, a 17,000-seat sports and concert arena and two full-service hotels. The project also would have a 40-acre park system and a 1.5-mile trail system.
Two community members spoke about the project, one in favor and one in opposition.
Resident Leon Hughes said the project should not move forward to the supervisors until the traffic impact analysis is complete. Hughes raised concerns that the planned residential units could bring in additional traffic to the area.
“I can tell you there are issues in my neighborhood because of the Dominion Power facility, we see an increase of cut-through traffic in the neighborhood and I can only imagine with [the number of GreenCity’s] residential units coming in we would see additional cut-through traffic,” Hughes said.
When making his motion on Thursday, Archer recommended GreenCity move forward, “with the understanding the applicant will work and finalize the traffic impact analysis [report]” before the board’s vote.
Developers previously said they will begin acquiring the necessary land after receiving rezoning approval. Construction is slated to begin in 2022, with build-out slated to last over a decade.
***
In other business, the Planning Commission granted an applicant’s deferral for a rezoning request regarding a long-planned residential development in Varina.
The developer D.R. Horton, a home construction company headquartered in Texas, is requesting to add homes to the project’s repertoire, from 650 single-family homes and town homes to 770.
D.R. Horton requested the rezoning application be moved to the Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 10. Commissioners unanimously approved the deferral without any comment.
