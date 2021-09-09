Henrico Planning Commission recommends moving forward with GreenCity; defers Varina District subdivision

Resident Leon Hughes said the project should not move forward to the supervisors until the traffic impact analysis is complete. Hughes raised concerns that the planned residential units could bring in additional traffic to the area.

“I can tell you there are issues in my neighborhood because of the Dominion Power facility, we see an increase of cut-through traffic in the neighborhood and I can only imagine with [the number of GreenCity’s] residential units coming in we would see additional cut-through traffic,” Hughes said.

When making his motion on Thursday, Archer recommended GreenCity move forward, “with the understanding the applicant will work and finalize the traffic impact analysis [report]” before the board’s vote.

Developers previously said they will begin acquiring the necessary land after receiving rezoning approval. Construction is slated to begin in 2022, with build-out slated to last over a decade.

In other business, the Planning Commission granted an applicant’s deferral for a rezoning request regarding a long-planned residential development in Varina.