Henrico supervisors approve fiscal 2022 budget with raises for all county employees

Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes raises for all 10,000 county employees.

The $983.9 million spending plan, approved Tuesday night, represents a 9.4% increase over last year’s approved budget, or $84.8 million.

Last year’s budget season included a planned 3% raise for all employees that quickly was scrapped, as the county ultimately cut $100 million from the budget because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Henrico received more than $81 million in federal stimulus funding for pandemic assistance, the proposed budget does not assume future funding. Any additional monies received would be considered for eligible one-time expenses.

County employees will see a minimum salary increase of 4.4%, with some raises topping 14%. County Manager John Vithoulkas previously called the raises “generational,” saying the county hasn’t seen a minimum salary increase of 4% in nearly a decade.

In addition to salary increases, the approved budget kick-starts a two-year endeavor to increase minimum salaries for full-time hourly employees — to $15 an hour by June 2022, with an increase to $12.50 or $13 in the first year.