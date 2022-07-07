Here's how developers are planning to pay for a new stadium and redevelopment at The Diamond

Richmond city officials have made it clear they want to minimize financial commitments to replacing The Diamond. But with developers proposing to replace the stadium and build a new neighborhood around it for upward of $1 billion, the city could agree to siphon new tax revenue to pay for the construction.

After starting to solicit business interest in the project last fall, the city is now reviewing three offers for the replacement of the baseball stadium and new development that could give rise to housing, offices, retail stores, restaurants and hotels around it.

City officials say they expect later this month to choose one of the offers and recommend it for approval by the Richmond City Council. Seven of its nine members would need to vote for the project to proceed because it involves city-owned land.

Associates from two of the three development teams vying for the project say they are proposing to finance it through the creation of a tax increment financing zone that would divert a cut of all new real estate tax revenues to cover the building costs.

David Carlock, principal of the Machete Group, a Houston-based development firm that’s leading a project team known as Richmond Community Development Partners, described the tax zone method, saying it would pay for the stadium, renovations to the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center and other new development.

“There’s a lot going on here, so we’ve constructed a financing plan that takes care of all that by letting growth pay for growth,” he said.

Jason Guillot, of Thalhimer Realty Partners, a local development and real estate management firm that’s affiliated with RVA Diamond Partners, another development team that includes Washington-based Republic Properties Corp. and Loop Capital of Chicago, said their plans also incorporate a so-called TIF district.

“We’re going to [place] future tax revenues from the development ... into a pool of funds that help pay for the ballpark over time,” Guillot said. “Our plan proposes no direct contribution from the city of Richmond nor any kind of moral obligation backing up the financing structure.”

Vision 300, a team that includes Boston-based Freehold Capital Management and local construction and development firm Hourigan Group, declined to discuss their project through a spokesperson.

Developers previously proposed a tax increment financing zone for the $1.5 billion Navy Hill downtown redevelopment project several years ago.

While those plans were met with scrutiny, which ultimately led to the City Council torpedoing the project, Carlock and Guillot noted that their teams’ proposed zones would cover only the 67-acre project site. Unlike the two Diamond District proposals, the backers of Navy Hill had proposed creating a large 80-block tax district that stretched beyond the boundaries of their development plans.

Similar to the Navy Hill project, which was based around the replacement of the Coliseum, one of the city’s primary goals for the Diamond redevelopment is building a new stadium by 2025 or else risk the Flying Squirrels leaving Richmond.

The Double-A ball club says the new stadium is necessary, as The Diamond does not meet new facility standards recently established by Major League Baseball. City officials have determined that renovating the stadium, which opened in 1985, is not an option.

The City Council in 2020 adopted a new comprehensive plan for Richmond that calls for large mixed-use development around the stadium to capitalize on its proximity to Interstate 95 and the growth of the nearby Scott’s Addition neighborhood in recent years.

Maritza Pechin, deputy planning director for the city and the project manager for the redevelopment process, said in a community meeting last month that she envisions the development could create a new skyline that would be visible to motorists traveling southbound on the interstate.

“This location, because of how the highway bends, could become a real signature spot in our community,” she said. “This is going to be an entirely new neighborhood — an entirely new place.”

The development teams and city are withholding the proposals as a panel of local officials reviews the plans and negotiates potential contracts. The development teams, however, have shared some details about what they are planning to build.

Jenny Joe, an architect with the New York firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill who is the lead designer of the RVA Diamond Partners plan, said a major feature of that proposal is an 11-acre crescent park that winds through the site and has a direct connection to a new baseball stadium.

“The stadium opens up to the park, which would be surrounded by developments so that it becomes more of an urban experience rather than what’s there today, which is an isolated building surrounded by surface parking,” Joe said. “We [wouldn’t] have any surface parking. It’s all vibrant, pedestrian-friendly and very accessible.”

Carlock said the Richmond Community Development Partners plan would include components of affordable housing, and that the developments around the stadium would be focused on creating a high-quality experience for residents, visitors and workers.

“There’s a hotel that’s essentially integrated into the stadium. There’s retail and dining, other entertainment uses. There’s a variety of price points on residential, so both market rate as well as affordable workforce [housing]. We also think it has an opportunity to be a significant office campus,” he said. “The scale of the Diamond District gives us an opportunity to do that — we think — very successfully.”

Pechin said officials will evaluate the proposals based on several criteria, including the team’s qualifications; experience building stadiums and mixed-use developments; financing plans; and the ability to meet the city’s goals for an “equitable” development that benefits the city and its residents.

“We want a team that really understands those goals,” she said.