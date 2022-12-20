 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Housing Authority takes over Grace Place apartments

Democratic primary today; VCU research ranked; GRTC funds expansion test

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has taken control of downtown’s long troubled Grace Place Apartments with promises for urgent work to make the high rise apartment building safe for tenants.

The city’s housing authority acquired the building at 400 East Grace St. by paying the previous owner’s back taxes, totaling $79,554.82 and unpaid since 2020.

It did so out of concern that the building’s tenants were living in unsafe conditions.

“It broke my heart when I heard from tenants,” RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith said.

He said his own inspection found apartments with no electricity, as well as problems with heating and plumbing as well as insect infestations.

“We heard about people just walking in and sleeping on the floors,” he said.

RRHA takes control of Grace Place

RRHA chief executive Steven Nesmith spoke about Grace Place Apartments on Tuesday.

And while Nesmith tried the building’s uncertain elevator, he said RRHA staff accompanying him decided to take the stairs instead.

RRHA is putting a 24-hour security force in place to protect the building and its tenants from vandalism, theft, assaults and drug activity.

The authority will also arrange for daily cleaning of the building.

RRHA will be bringing teams of architects and engineers to assess what needs to be done to bring Grace Place into compliance with building code standards.

Grace Place Apartments

Grace Place Apartments is shown in Richmond on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Ultimately, the aim is to refurbish the building to provide high quality affordable housing, Nesmith said.

“I’m not an engineer, but as far as I’m concerned this is not fit for human habitation,” Nesmith said.

He said he expected the 15 individuals and one family in the building will need to be relocated at some point because there is so much work to be done. RRHA staff will work with each tenant for any relocation and to help with other needs they may have.

Virginia Housing Development Authority sued the former owner, 400 East Grace Limited Partnership, for violating terms of its participation in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program by suing to evict 14 tenants without good cause. RRHA is currently investigating the status of those cases.

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

