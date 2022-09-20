Housing nonprofit calls on city to change assessment practice as tax burdens swell

As real estate assessments continue to rise in Richmond, local nonprofit housing providers are facing higher tax bills that make it harder to create and maintain affordable places for people to live.

Housing advocates say state lawmakers could pass legislation allowing localities to exempt real estate taxes on subsidized affordable housing. They say the city could also change how it assesses the tax value of their properties to lower taxes, but local officials have not been willing to do so.

“This isn’t new,” said Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors and former chairperson of the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust. “It’s costing people thousands, if not millions of dollars, and our housing crisis is just growing and growing.”

The topic of the city’s real estate tax assessments came up Tuesday in the Richmond City Council’s Land-Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee.

While some council members are pushing for a reduction in the real estate tax rate after property assessments notices increased by an average of 13% this year, several nonprofit leaders are advocating for targeted relief. The main issue, they said, is that their subsidized properties that generate limited income are being assessed in a manner similar to market-rate housing that brings in far more money each month.

“Some nonprofits and affordable housing providers will be forced to increase rents, which very simply will lead to further instability for folks who have had little housing stability in the last few years,” said Jovan Burton, executive director of the nonprofit Partnership for Housing Affordability.

“If you’re someone who is already overburdened … then increasing rents will certainly push you out, and that exacerbates the housing crisis that we’re experiencing right now.”

In a presentation to the committee, Burton showed how the assessments are impacting two local housing providers.

For Lynx Ventures, a local private development firm with six properties that are subsidized for households making between 40% and 80% of the local area median income, the tax value of its properties nearly doubled to $68.8 million, Burton said.

In the case of Urban Hope, a local nonprofit that provides affordable rental housing to dozens of families in the city’s East End, the tax assessment on the 25 properties in its portfolio has increased by 70% since 2019.

Though Burton said some affordable housing providers can raise rents, he and others noted that some of them will not be able to do so due to contract restrictions or funding agreements.

“It’s backbreaking for us. It’s the largest operating expense we have,” Sarah Hale, executive director of Urban Hope, said of the nonprofit’s real estate tax liability. “We can’t sustain these large jumps.”

Though a partial or full tax exemption would be ideal, they said, Burton and Shane Smith, a lawyer with the firm Williams Mullen, said the City Assessor’s Office could lower the tax burden for housing nonprofits by assessing their properties based on the rental income instead of the estimated market rate.

Smith said state code specifically states that local assessors “shall” consider using an income-based approach when assessing properties that have income or contract restrictions.

Officials from the City Assessor’s Office said they are willing to discuss concerns about their processes further but said they assess the properties based on market rates in accordance with state law.

“We have an open-door policy for anyone who would like to come in and sit down with us and point out” any disagreements, Richie McKeithen said. “We might not necessarily agree on everything all the time, but our open-door policy has been used by others, and I think it’s quite effective to avoid some of the actual pitfalls of this whole process.”

In an interview after the presentation and discussion, Lafayette said she felt that McKeithen’s answer was unsatisfactory. “The facts do not bear out to what they said today,” she said. “If he had an open-door policy, we wouldn’t have had an hour-and-a-half discussion about it today.”

During the discussion, a few council members said they are concerned about how the rising assessments are impacting vulnerable residents who can’t afford to pay more in taxes and that lowering the tax rate might be their only option to deliver immediate relief for local residents.

Sixth District Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said she felt especially disappointed, as community advocates have been calling on the city to increase funding to support the development of more affordable housing.

“Because we haven’t taken action … now, this city isn’t affordable for a family making $75,000 a year to live or rent,” she said.