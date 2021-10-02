Hundreds march in Richmond to support abortion rights

Saturday's event in Richmond, "Bans Off Our Bodies," was organized by several groups favoring reproductive rights and held at Diversity Richmond on Sherwood Avenue next to Interstate 95.

The drone of highway traffic and an occasional truck horn blast — unclear if the honking was pro, con or unrelated — prompted one speaker, Andrea Miller, to urge the rest of them to shout when it was their turn. "We want you to be heard on the other side of the freeway!" she said.

Asked why she was involved, one of the organizers, Robyn Carter, laughed and said, "I don't like being told what to do, as most people."

"But, yeah, why are we going backwards? This has already been decided, this has already been done. Why are we trying to rewrite history?" she said of abortion opponents' efforts to restrict or bar abortions.

The speakers included: Lucy Hartman, the field director for Planned Parenthood Advocates; Steph Nash, the Virginia advocacy director of the Whole Woman's Health Alliance; Kendra Sutton El, executive director of Birth in Color; Monica Hutchinson, an organizer with Family Friendly Economy; and Rae Pickett, a trained abortion doula who supports persons before, during or after abortions.