'I want to have a bright future:' Candidates share reasons for becoming American citizens in Richmond

Roughly 50 candidates became American citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture Monday morning.

In celebration of July Fourth, the 46 candidates, representing 28 countries, took the Oath of Allegiance in the museum’s newly built Commonwealth Hall.

“I am so pleased and proud to be the first to say officially ‘Congratulations my fellow Americans,’” Roger L. Gregory, the chief judge of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said after the candidates recited the oath.

“Today, you are officially woven into this nation's tapestry of liberty and freedom. That road to freedom and liberty has been long and difficult for some. In fact full achievement of these ideals and principles remains a noble aspiration that we must continue to journey upon. Therefore your citizenship comes with both rights and responsibility,” Gregory said during his remarks.

Gregory quoted Thomas Jefferson, John Ruskin (English philosopher), James Madison, Jon Meacham (author), Robert F. Kennedy, Bryan Stevenson (lawyer and founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative) and Thomas Carlyle (Scottish philosopher) in his remarks.

“As new citizens, you possess the spirit of conviction and purpose that our nation was blessed to entice you to take this step to be citizens. And now we embrace you as being our fellow citizens. I urge you to do well, and do good,” Gregory said at the end of his remarks.

Haroon Dawlatzaada recalled working for the United States military in Afghanistan where he would carry cash from one base to another base, during the personal reflection portion of the ceremony.

Having a very dangerous job, Dawlatzaada applied for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). He came to the United States in 2017.

“I want to have a bright future for myself and for my generation,” Dawlatzaada said Monday. “Afghanistan has been at war for about 40 years. I don't want my next generation or myself to be in that situation where there was always booby traps and always suicide bomb attacks.”

Sorangel Herrera of Columbia led her fellow candidates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the ceremony.

The candidates represented Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Jamaica, Jordan, Mexico, Nigeria, Patiskan, Panama, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Jamie O. Bosket, president and CEO of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, thanked United States Citizenship and Immigration Services for their partnership and extended appreciation to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District Court of Virginia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in his remarks Monday.

Yesenia Alvarado has lived in the United States for the past 22 years. On Monday she joined the rest of her family in becoming an American citizen.

For a long time Alvarado did not want to become a citizen because, “I’m Mexican and I feel so proud to be Mexican. But then my family became American citizens and they were always asking why I don’t have a blue passport because my passport is green. So I did it for them.”

Alvarado shed tears as “God Bless America” was sung at the end of the ceremony. She said she was thinking about the rest of her family back in Mexico.