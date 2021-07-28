'I'm fearful it won't happen': Bon Secours faces scrutiny over delayed East End project linked to training camp deal

Under a 2012 city of Richmond economic development deal, a property on a burgeoning stretch of Nine Mile Road in Richmond’s East End was slated to become a new medical office building supporting dozens of new, well-paying jobs.
Almost nine years later, it remains a patch of grass next to Richmond Community Hospital, and the Bon Secours Health System won’t say why.
The health system promised to expand its operations in the city’s East End as a part of the controversial deal that brought the Washington NFL franchise to Richmond for its annual training camp. Under the deal, Bon Secours bought the naming rights to the training camp facility for eight years and leased space there. It also secured a long-term ground lease with rights to develop a prime tract of West End real estate - at $5,000 a year for 60 years with a 40-year renewal option - where it demolished much of the historic Westhampton school to build a $73 million mixed-use project.
At the East End property, a lack of outward progress and a series of delays have renewed scrutiny of the deal, and sowed doubt for some about whether one of its key community benefits will materialize.
“People have raised questions about the project and concerns as to whether [the medical office building] would come on line,” said Cynthia Newbille, the City Council President who represents the district where the medical office building is planned.
This month –weeks before the start of the annual football training camp - Bon Secours’ leadership told Newbille, the city administration and Richmond's Economic Development Authority the health system is still committed to the project.
That training camp agreement expired at the end of the 2020 football season, and a company spokeswoman confirmed to The Richmond Times-Dispatch that it was not renewed. The facility is currently being referred to by the team and city as the Washington Football Team Training Center.
Under an extension it requested and the EDA granted last year during the pandemic, Bon Secours now has until December 2022 to meet its obligations under a July 2013 performance agreement memorializing the deal.
Those obligations include developing an $8.5 million, 25,000 square-foot medical office building at its Richmond Community Hospital campus and creating 75 full-time positions with an annual payroll of $6.8 million, for at least 10 years.
To Steve Markel, who opened the nearby Market @ 25th Grocery Store two years ago, the delays and new timeline are unacceptable.
Markel said he was frustrated with what he views as a lack of urgency on the part of the health system and city leaders to see the project through. Residents of the Church Hill neighborhood are losing out on opportunities they were promised as a result, he said. “The jobs are the number one thing,” Markel said in an interview.
Markel aired his frustrations in a blistering op-ed earlier this month. In it, he contrasted delays on the East End expansion with other projects Bon Secours has advanced elsewhere in the interim.
“They’re promising ‘this time we’ll be serious,’ and hopefully that’s correct, but I’m fearful it won’t happen and that they lack the enthusiasm it will really take to make it successful,” Markel said in an interview.
As recently as 2018, Bon Secours told the EDA it had received final approval from its corporate board to move forward with the East End project. It submitted an initial plan of development for the medical office building later that year and intended to break ground in early 2020, according to EDA meeting minutes from 2018.
Late last year, however, Bon Secours requested the extension from the EDA, deferring the project's deadline until December 2022.
Emma Swann, a spokeswoman for the health system, declined to answer questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about what led to the extension request or why the health system had prioritized initiatives in other localities instead of advancing the East End expansion sooner.
“Bon Secours has always remained committed to developing the property and investing in the health and well-being of the community,” Swann said in a statement. “The medical office building on the [Richmond Community Hospital] campus is just one way Bon Secours will develop the campus and create jobs.”
Swann cited $1.65 million Bon Secours devoted to a new fitness facility at a nearby Salvation Army Boys and Girls location and $779,000 in grants it gave to 36 small or emerging businesses in the neighborhood. In addition to the new medical office building, Swann said the health system had renovated 35,000 square feet of its existing campus to the tune of $9.8 million since 2013.
Three years ago, as the health system sought City Council permission to raze most of the Westhampton School and rezone the property over the objection of some neighbors, Newbille touted Bon Secours’ work in Church Hill. "They have delivered time and again," she said at the time.
Newbille, who also voted for the deal when the council originally approved it, said she was grateful to the health system for its investments in the neighborhood to date, and valued its partnership. Asked whether she would support another extension or delay of the project, she said she would hold the health system at its word it would finish the project by December 2022.
In an update to the EDA last week, Leonard Sledge, the city’s top economic development official, said Bon Secours has hit early project milestones on its revised timeline. That calls for the health system to break ground on the project early next year.
As for the December 2022 deadline, Sledge told the EDA, “It’s an absolute final date for all things to be done.”
