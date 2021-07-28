'I'm fearful it won't happen': Bon Secours faces scrutiny over delayed East End project linked to training camp deal

“Bon Secours has always remained committed to developing the property and investing in the health and well-being of the community,” Swann said in a statement. “The medical office building on the [Richmond Community Hospital] campus is just one way Bon Secours will develop the campus and create jobs.”

Swann cited $1.65 million Bon Secours devoted to a new fitness facility at a nearby Salvation Army Boys and Girls location and $779,000 in grants it gave to 36 small or emerging businesses in the neighborhood. In addition to the new medical office building, Swann said the health system had renovated 35,000 square feet of its existing campus to the tune of $9.8 million since 2013.

Three years ago, as the health system sought City Council permission to raze most of the Westhampton School and rezone the property over the objection of some neighbors, Newbille touted Bon Secours’ work in Church Hill. "They have delivered time and again," she said at the time.

Newbille, who also voted for the deal when the council originally approved it, said she was grateful to the health system for its investments in the neighborhood to date, and valued its partnership. Asked whether she would support another extension or delay of the project, she said she would hold the health system at its word it would finish the project by December 2022.