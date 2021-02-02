Improvement touted at mass vaccination clinics at Richmond Raceway in Henrico, but more supply needed

“We want to be able to take care of our whole community,” said Jackson Baynard, chief of Henrico’s Office of Emergency Management and Workplace Safety. “We’re focused regionally because regional partnerships are what makes the difference.”

This past weekend’s rollout at Richmond Raceway was aimed primarily at people age 75 and older. After officials received additional doses, nearly 7,500 area residents, including from Chesterfield and Hanover counties, received a vaccine there on Saturday and Tuesday.

“I know the rollout has hit some bumps, but I am fully confident that as vaccines are distributed to Henrico County, we will make sure they get into arms quickly,” Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Nelson remains hopeful that the need for equitable distribution across different racial and ethnic groups in the region will continue to improve as the rollout progresses. Black and Latino residents have accounted for more than a third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

While the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts provide weekly doses of the vaccine, Henrico is the primary partner with the raceway to keep the clinics up and running. The county is spending approximately $25,000 a day for the rental cost of the raceway.