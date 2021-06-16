In bid to hurry construction of a new George Wythe High School, Richmond to request design proposals Thursday

Mayor Levar Stoney has announced that the city of Richmond will request design proposals for a new George Wythe High School on Thursday, going against the wishes of the Richmond School Board.

During his weekly press conference, Stoney announced that his administration would request the design proposals , defying a recently adopted School Board resolution that wrested management of school construction projects from the city.

"We can't legally build a new George Wythe alone, but I can get the process started. And that's exactly what we're going to do," Stoney said. "This is me exhausting my legal ability to do everything I can to ensure that a new school is built as quickly as possible."

School Board leaders who supported the resolution say the city overpaid construction costs for three schools that opened last fall, and that the division should be responsible for managing all school construction projects.

While city officials say they had planned to solicit project design proposals earlier this year to open a new George Wythe High School by 2024, Superintendent Jason Kamras said it would take another three years to build the school if the division handles the project alone.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later today

