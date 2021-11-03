In election contests around the Richmond region, incumbents were unseated; in Richmond proper, they remained.

Two referendums were before Goochland voters on Tuesday, and unlike the casino referendum in Richmond, both appear to have passed. The referendums, both concern issuing bonds for public school construction projects and building a new courthouse and fire station.

According to election results as of 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, the public schools referendum had 84.46% of voters backing it, with 80% of voters in favor of a new courthouse.

Louisa County

In Louisa County, four Board of Supervisors’ seats were up for grabs and as of Wednesday morning, one race came down to a single vote.

In the Patrick Henry District, one vote separated incumbent Fitzgerald A. Barnes, an independent, from Republican challenger William D. Woody Jr.

Barnes secured 1,234 votes compared to Woody’s 1,233, according to unofficial state election results.

Elsewhere, Republican challenger Rachel Jones appeared to take the Green Springs District seat from incumbent Robert F. Babyok Jr., an independent. She earned 53.2% - or 1,652 votes – out of 3,105, compared to his 46.41%, or 1,441 votes.