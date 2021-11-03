In election contests around the Richmond region, incumbents were unseated

In several local elections Tuesday, Richmond-area voters pushed out the incumbent candidate, making way for a fresh face.
As Virginia voters overwhelmingly elected Republicans in all statewide contests Tuesday, in the cities and counties surrounding Richmond, voters elected both Republicans and independents.
Glenn Youngkin, the Commonwealth's next governor, is the first Republican to win statewide since 2009.
City of Hopewell
With all of Hopewell’s precincts counted for by 1 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s race has unseated the incumbent. Steven M. Kephart Jr. a Republican, appears to have lost to Travis L. Stanley, an independent candidate, by 450 votes. Stanley received 3,138 votes compared to Kephart’s 2,688.
In the treasurer’s race as two independent candidates, and no incumbent, vied for the position, Shannon Foskey appears to have come out on top. Foskey received 3,122 votes from all precincts, while A.J. Eavey III received 2,678 votes.
Incumbents who kept their positions in Hopewell included Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard K. “Rick” Newman and Commissioner of Revenue Debra Kloske Reason.
Goochland County
Goochland County voters appear to have unseated District 2 School Board member incumbent Billie Jo B. Leabough. Leabough received 1,089 votes as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, while her challenger Angela Small Allen had received 1,264 votes.
Two referendums were before Goochland voters on Tuesday, and unlike the casino referendum in Richmond, both appear to have passed. The referendums, both concern issuing bonds for public school construction projects and building a new courthouse and fire station.
According to election results as of 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, the public schools referendum had 84.46% of voters backing it, with 80% of voters in favor of a new courthouse.
Louisa County
In Louisa County, four Board of Supervisors’ seats were up for grabs and as of Wednesday morning, one race came down to a single vote.
In the Patrick Henry District, one vote separated incumbent Fitzgerald A. Barnes, an independent, from Republican challenger William D. Woody Jr.
Barnes secured 1,234 votes compared to Woody’s 1,233, according to unofficial state election results.
Elsewhere, Republican challenger Rachel Jones appeared to take the Green Springs District seat from incumbent Robert F. Babyok Jr., an independent. She earned 53.2% - or 1,652 votes – out of 3,105, compared to his 46.41%, or 1,441 votes.
Other incumbents who kept their seats facing no challengers included Mineral District’s Duane Adams, a Republican and Mountain Road District’s Tommy Barlow, an independent.
School Board members Debbie Hoffman, Sherman T. Shifflett, O. Gail Proffitt and Gregory Strickland were elected to continue serving on the board, with none facing opposition.
Within Louisa’s Town Council race for the Mineral District, Thomas Runnett appeared to beat David Lawson by a margin of 103 votes to 39. Neither candidate currently serves on the council.
Powhatan County
In a special election for the District 2 Board of Supervisors seat, Republican candidate Steven W. McClung is set to win from opponent Amy Kingery, an independent. The seat was vacated in January.
As of 10:57 p.m. Tuesday night, McClung earned 2,150 votes compared to Kingery’s 679.
In the treasurer’s race incumbent Rebecca “Becky” Nunnally faced no challengers.
Staff writer Holly Prestidge contributed to this report.