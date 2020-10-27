In Richmond mayoral race, Stoney eclipses $1 million in donations; Rodgers outraises Gray

Incumbent Levar Stoney's re-election bid for Richmond mayor raised another $303,000 this month, outpacing his two closest competitors again and eclipsing $1 million in donations.
With candidates making their final push to sway voters, Stoney maintains a cash advantage over Alexsis Rodgers and Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray, according to a new round of campaign finance reports filed Monday. The reports provide detailed information about the candidates’ political donations and spending from Oct. 1 through Oct. 22.
“The mayor has always been confident we would have the resources to compete and this final, pre-election report underscores the fact that he is in the strongest position to win, and the only one with the resources to communicate with voters,” said Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney’s campaign manager, in a statement.
A Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University poll released earlier this month found 36% of city voters supported Stoney, 16% supported Gray and 15% supported Rodgers.
However, 30% of respondents said they were undecided. To win the election outright, a candidate must win the most votes in five of the city’s nine voter districts. If no candidate does on Election Day, the top two vote getters head to a runoff.
Stoney has raised about $1.05 million so far, including $303,000 in the most recent reporting period. For the second straight month, Stoney reported a $25,000 gift from former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s political action committee, Common Good VA. He also received a $25,000 in-kind donation from the Laborers’ International Union of North America, $20,000 from the Black Opportunity Council and $15,000 from the Homebuilding Association of Richmond.
The influx helped cover $213,000 in expenditures to Buying Time Media for television advertising this month, according to his report. That sum made up the majority of the $325,000 Stoney spent during the period.
Stoney has spent about $858,000 on his re-election bid to date.
Rodgers, the Virginia director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, has raised $414,000 during her first run for elective office, and $93,000 in the most recent period.
Continuing a trend, Rodgers received the most donations of $100 or less of any candidate during the month, with 220. She has touted her total number of donations as evidence of the enthusiasm surrounding her candidacy.
“We have twice the amount of support of Stoney and Gray combined,” Rodgers said in a statement. “The record-breaking support for my campaign sends a clear message that people believe in my vision for Richmond.”
Rodgers also took in big donations: $29,500 from New Virginia Majority, a progressive advocacy organization, and $25,000 from Sonjia Smith, a major Democratic donor based in Charlottesville. Smith has given Rodgers’ campaign $100,000, the most by a single donor this cycle.
Rodgers reported spending about $62,500 during the period, $50,000 of which went to Compete Digital LLC, a marketing firm. She has spent $267,000 on her mayoral bid to date.
Gray, the 2nd District representative on the City Council, has raised $391,500 during the race, and took in $53,000 during the most recent reporting period. Her biggest donations during the period came from Jerry Cable, a local restaurateur, and Evergreen Enterprises, a home goods wholesaler. Each donation was $5,000.
Gray's campaign spent $84,000 during the period. She paid more than $38,000 to Nexivate Group, a marketing and consulting firm and $25,000 to Lythos, an advertising agency. She has spent about $290,000 on her mayoral bid to date.
Gray has about $101,000 in her reserves for the final push of the campaign, trailing Rodgers’ $147,000 and Stoney’s $188,000. Even so, Gray said she feels confident.
“I know how to efficiently utilize the contributions I have to get our message out,” Gray said in between speaking with residents at an early voting site in South Richmond. “I’m making a push across the city.”
Two other candidates are in the race. Justin Griffin raised about $11,000, according to his report. Tracey McLean did not report any donations or expenditures.
The reports are the last due for local candidates before Election Day; the next deadline is Dec. 3.
