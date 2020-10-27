In Richmond mayoral race, Stoney eclipses $1 million in donations; Rodgers outraises Gray

Incumbent Levar Stoney's re-election bid for Richmond mayor raised another $303,000 this month, outpacing his two closest competitors again and eclipsing $1 million in donations.

With candidates making their final push to sway voters, Stoney maintains a cash advantage over Alexsis Rodgers and Kimberly B. “Kim” Gray, according to a new round of campaign finance reports filed Monday. The reports provide detailed information about the candidates’ political donations and spending from Oct. 1 through Oct. 22.

“The mayor has always been confident we would have the resources to compete and this final, pre-election report underscores the fact that he is in the strongest position to win, and the only one with the resources to communicate with voters,” said Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney’s campaign manager, in a statement.

A Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University poll released earlier this month found 36% of city voters supported Stoney, 16% supported Gray and 15% supported Rodgers.

However, 30% of respondents said they were undecided. To win the election outright, a candidate must win the most votes in five of the city’s nine voter districts. If no candidate does on Election Day, the top two vote getters head to a runoff.