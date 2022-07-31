Inside the fight to save Southside Speedway, whose fate remains uncertain

Southside Speedway is the only place Lauren Edgerton says she wants to be on a Friday night.

She’s been racing for nearly a decade and was the first woman to win a feature division race at the speedway in 2016. The track is what got her into engineering, a career she jokes now funds her racing. And it’s where she met Lin O’Neill, a former racecar driver who started in the late 1980s and did the decals for her U cars.

But the place once named “the toughest short track in the South” now has shrubbery climbing up the dirtied white picket fences that wrap the property and blocking the track’s view — sitting abandoned as Chesterfield County leaders decide what to do with it.

On a recent afternoon, Edgerton stood alongside Lin O’Neill in front of what once was the ticket offices. Both have been fervent advocates fighting to save the track, whose future remains uncertain without someone coming in with a plan deemed economically viable by the county.

Public comment periods during Board of Supervisors meetings have consistently been filled with Southside Speedway supporters, who often sport white tees with “Save Southside Speedway” in thick, red block letters.

One speaker noted how the speedway once raised money for local children’s hospitals and supported local businesses. Others said it kept kids busy and out of trouble and spurred a desire to get into engineering and pursue it in college. Many retold personal stories of how their family used to race on the third-of-a-mile track and built a community over the past several decades.

“It’s very clear that there’s a lot of people that want to keep this racetrack,” Edgerton said. “It would be nice to just know that we were heard instead of just trying to sweep this under the rug and ignore us.”

Some speedway supporters have criticized Clover Hill Supervisor Chris Winslow, who has the track in his district, as being anti-racetrack and opting instead to replace the existing property with more soccer fields.

While Winslow did not respond directly to those comments on the record, he promised to do his “due diligence” and said “the passion of the Southside Speedway community is enormous and heartfelt and I respect their history and their experience at the track for all these years.”

“That part is loud and clear, but once you get past that part of the conversation, it turns to business and ‘what is the state of short tracks? How does a short track make it in 2022?’” Winslow continued.

Winslow plans to tour Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., which has a quarter-mile oval short track, and speak to the operators to understand how they’ve done it thus far.

“That work continues, but this is not quick work. It takes awhile to have these conversations,” he said. “So I do ask for people’s patience on that.”

The history

The speedway had been family-owned since 1958 and saw NASCAR champions such as Denny Hamlin, David Pierce and Wendell Scott — who was the first Black driver to compete full time in the pro circuit — race on its track.

It was shuttered in 2020 after more than 60 years, with the owners saying the “pandemic proved to be more than we could overcome.”

O’Neill said the speedway’s closure has cost him $80,000 per year in business. The drivers used to get their cars lettered and fixed up at his shop, Lin O’Neill Racing.

Last summer, the Economic Development Authority took over an existing contract to purchase the property for $4.5 million from a multifamily developer who was planning turn the space into apartments.

Garrett Hart, Chesterfield’s director of economic development, said in an email that the EDA — at the request of the Board of Supervisors — did so to “prevent it from being cut up and used in ways not compatible with the County’s investment in River City and the uses requested by the community.”

Edgerton and O’Neill questioned whether that was true, since the board has the ability to approve or deny what land is used for.

“I think it’s a real shame that the county is using taxpayer dollars to get involved in a sports complex in general,” Edgerton said. “We were ready to buy it and they kind of [purchased] it underneath our investors. It’s just kind of deceptive.”

Hart acknowledged in an email that the EDA previously met with a group who had a vision for the site that included hotel and restaurants in addition to preserving the track, but said “there was no business plan showing how it would be paid for or operate with a profit.”

“There were also no firm commitments from any hotel or restaurant developers for this vision,” Hart continued.

Last October, other owners of short tracks in Virginia told Richmond Times-Dispatch reporters that the mindset of “build it and they will come” isn’t applicable anymore. Others said it was a “very, very tough business to make it in.”

An uncertain fate

Chesterfield’s Economic Development Authority currently has one unsolicited proposal under review. Due to the signing of a non-disclosure agreement, no further details can be provided, but Hart said the county expects to complete its review of the proposal in the next few weeks.

The proposal under consideration is the only one that has been deemed “complete” by the EDA so far. Hart said that for a proposal to save the speedway to be considered economically viable, it would need to have a business plan showing the capital investment, operational expenses and how those expenses will be offset by revenue.

It would also need to show a plan to sustain those profits long-term, include the source of those funds, and have a commitment to invest from a bank or financial group.

Hart said the EDA does not have an estimate on the cost to completely rebuild the facility but that as a new owner, the county could not restart operations under grandfathered safety and OSHA standards.

“The redevelopments of the property may or may not include a track, but there is simply no way to just keep it open as it existed,” Hart wrote.

Its future remains uncertain, largely because the Special Focus Area Plan that encompasses a 437-acre area and includes the speedway has a long road ahead before the Board of Supervisors votes on its inception.

Joanne Wieworka, a principal planner who has worked with the county for more than a decade and has led the planning efforts, emphasized that the latest update to the plan in July — a year after the process kicked off — is “a visionary document” showing the possibilities for use.

“It gives something for the county staff, as well as our elected and appointed officials, the board, members in the Planning Commission, something to reference back to,” Wieworka said.

This means nothing is concrete and residents are still able to comment on the recently posted plan. Residents were first introduced to the latest update in a community meeting at Clover Hill High School on July 12, which was attended by about 80 people who were able to question Winslow, Wieworka and other county officials.

Residents could also scribble their feedback on Post-it Notes. Most had a written variation of “Save the Speedway.”

The next step would be a work session with the Planning Commission, whose recommendations will prompt a more complete document with further explanation. The could happen in the mid-August time frame.

The commission can decide to set a public hearing and the earliest that could happen, Wieworka said, is at its December meeting. Residents would have another chance to offer feedback before the commission decided to make the recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.

But if in the August meeting the commission doesn’t feel ready to push the plan forward and set the hearing, it would delay any potential timeline.

“Then it goes through a very similar process with the Board of Supervisors. That’s why we don’t know when the plan itself will ultimately get adopted,” Wieworka said. “And as far as the ultimate future for Southside Speedway ... there’s no real timeline on that because that’s going to be dependent on the private sector coming in with proposals for development and we can’t force that to happen.”

The document defines a Special Focus Area Plan as “a long-range plan providing detailed development guidance to areas undergoing or having a high potential for change.”

What it doesn’t do: change existing zoning, dictate exact use or ensure funding for the project.

River City Sportsplex, however, is included in the Genito Road/Route 288 plan and could receive $17.2 million of Parks and Recreation funding if Chesterfield residents choose to pass the $540 million bond referendum in November that county officials say is critical to fund 26 capital improvement projects in the next decade. It also sits adjacent to the speedway.

‘Leakage factor’

Back in May, when people in the Richmond area were receiving hefty property tax bills, some Chesterfield residents criticized the Board of Supervisors’ financial decision to budget $4 million for artificial turf fields for River City instead of putting the money toward services or its people.

County leaders have repeatedly said the sportsplex is a multimillion-dollar moneymaker that eclipses the sports tourism seen for Richmond Raceway or the Richmond Flying Squirrels, and that these changes are needed to manage what they’ve called Chesterfield’s “leakage factor” — or when people eat and stay outside of the county despite the tournaments being in Chesterfield.

In an interview, Edgerton and O’Neill countered that the speedway has the ability to rake in similar profits by making it a multiuse property that includes concerts, farmers markets, trade shows and drive-in movies in addition to hosting hundreds of racing events each year.

O’Neill estimated the track could also employ around 200 people, most part time. Drawn-out plans O’Neill shared with Times-Dispatch reporters showed a three-story building with a rooftop bar, a hotel, go-kart tracks, a retail space and parking.

“I’m a businessman. If somebody brought me 5,000 people to my front door, I would love it,” O’Neill said. “You sit there and put a banner that says ‘10% off for race fans at dinner’ if someone had a restaurant or stay open late that night and catch them off when they leave.”

The next Planning Commission meeting will be on Aug. 16 at 3 p.m.