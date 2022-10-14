Judge rules in favor of The Times-Dispatch on Youngkin FOIA challenge

A General District Court judge in Richmond on Friday ruled in favor of The Times-Dispatch, finding that the Youngkin administration had to describe the subject matter of withheld emails.

In August, Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Charlotte Rene Woods submitted a FOIA request to the governor's office for emails sent and received by March Bell during that month. Bell is a senior advisor to Bob Mosier, the Virginia secretary of public safety and homeland security, with an annual salary of $125,000.

The administration hired Bell over the summer, but never publicly announced his appointment. The information was revealed in an offer letter from Youngkin’s chief of staff that activist Josh Stanfield obtained through a FOIA and shared with The Times-Dispatch.

The Times-Dispatch then filed a FOIA for Bell's emails in August.

The administration produced some emails, but withheld what Denise Burch, an executive assistant, termed “approximately a ream of paper”— or about 500 pages — worth of correspondence, citing an exception in FOIA law known as the “working papers” exclusion. It applies to records prepared by or for the office of the governor, including cabinet secretaries, for their personal or deliberative use.

However, in withholding emails sent or received by Bell, the administration failed to describe “with reasonable particularity” the subject matter of the withheld emails as required by FOIA. Judge Mansi Shah ruled that the administration will need to provide that information by Friday.

The office of the attorney general — from which an attorney defended the administration in the hearing — declined to comment.

The state Freedom of Information Act ensures that members of the public have access to records of government bodies and officials. The working papers exemption allows elected officials to conduct business without everything being subject to FOIA request, but it has been used by various governors to limit what's available.

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition of Open Government, said she is pleased with the judge's ruling.

“I’m just really glad to see judges recognizing that when the law asks or when the law says that governments are supposed to do something when they're responding to your FOIA requests, that they actually do it,” she said.

Rhyne’s organization advocates for transparency in local and state government.

In regards to Friday’s ruling, Rhyne said it’s important to “know the context” of things that are being withheld.

Though Bell is still a new addition to the Youngkin administration, this advisor role is not his first time working for the government.

He was previously a deputy director at the Department of Environmental Quality before the head of the agency asked him to resign in 1997 following accusations of mishandling funds.

More recently, he served as staff director and chief counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives panel that investigated Planned Parenthood. The 15- month investigation in 2015 failed to find evidence that the organization was selling fetal tissue and stemmed from edited videos created by an anti-abortion activist. In 2019, Planned Parenthood won $2 million in a lawsuit over the videos.